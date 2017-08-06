Frozen rope with a twist

Frozen rope with a twistIt sounds like a cocktail.
Lately my back has been sore as heck, I have trouble getting under the ball, and lifting with the fingers (underhand spiral).
So to keep bowling, I do what many of the other seniors do use a suitcase delivery or what I call the frozen rope, standing straight up not bending at the waist or knee.
The problem with this delivery is even though the ball will hook it arrives with no power, and is very speed sensitive, having a tendency to wander and not be consistent.
Just for the heck-of-it I started putting some twist or spin on it by turning at the forearm on the release.
I didn't know if it would hook, or what would happen.
I used this the last two times out and it has been very successful, I came in 3ed out of twenty three bowlers.
I have been using the "code Black" it hooks (flips) at the end,
and has good power.
I wouldn't call it a helicopter shot exactly but close I guess.
So for now I will continue with it and see how it goes.
If Nord is reading this I wounder if you ever tried this technique.