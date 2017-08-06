Sponsored Links







It sounds like a cocktail.



Lately my back has been sore as heck, I have trouble getting under the ball, and lifting with the fingers (underhand spiral).



So to keep bowling, I do what many of the other seniors do use a suitcase delivery or what I call the frozen rope, standing straight up not bending at the waist or knee.



The problem with this delivery is even though the ball will hook it arrives with no power, and is very speed sensitive, having a tendency to wander and not be consistent.



Just for the heck-of-it I started putting some twist or spin on it by turning at the forearm on the release.

I didn't know if it would hook, or what would happen.



I used this the last two times out and it has been very successful, I came in 3ed out of twenty three bowlers.



I have been using the "code Black" it hooks (flips) at the end,

and has good power.



I wouldn't call it a helicopter shot exactly but close I guess.

So for now I will continue with it and see how it goes.



"Frozen rope with a twist"



It's been 5 games of three game sets.

And so far I have added 20-30 pins to my game.



Also I have had no finger pain, back still a little sore but mostly from just old age.



So just to be clear I'm using a suitcase release postilion to start, thumb a 9 and fingers at 3 o'clock and twisting my arm at the elbow releasing the ball with fingers at 12 and thumb at 6 o'clock. Standing at 25 at targeting 10.



Not a true UFO/helicopter, the ball dose hook,and I get pretty good pin action, I don't know why it works but it dose.



Aren't you topping the ball when you turn your elbow? That was always a no-no when I learned to bowl.

Quote: Aren't you topping the ball when you turn your elbow?



Yes, With out any doubt, when the ball leaves my hand it's thumb down finger at 12 like waving goodby.

That seems like a very weak release but if it works and causes no major pain, go for it.

At some point, I know I will not be able to continue bowling with my current release. I want to bowl a 300 before I am unable to.



At some point, I know I will not be able to continue bowling with my current release. I want to bowl a 300 before I am unable to. _________________________

A/S/L: 69/M/California Whatever you are doing is causing either more speed, more RPM's or both. Helicopter bowlers get maligned, but they do get lots of revolutions, even if their ball track is the size of a dime :-)



Regardless of whatever anybody wants to believe, an increase of speed and/or RPM's off the oil pattern will produce the greatest improvement for any bowler, independent of the brand or model of the ball they throw.



Some say, surface friction between a ball and lane represent 65% of a ball's motion. Some say 85-90%. I'm in the latter group.



Too little or too much friction is detrimental. A Samsonite release will skid too little, hook quickly and roll out. A modified helicopter release will probably skid further, hook slower and reduce roll. All 3 will improve strike-ability. _________________________

I'm still using this release,

the "Frozen rope with a twist"

last series I had 181-138-191,

This is very good scores for me.

As long as I get a good follow thru,

both my code black and Lt 48 work the same,

