BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Lane Machine Breakdowns
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197886 - 07/22/17 11:24 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9482
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael


It's now July 11. 2 full weeks of a back how blocking the drive. but, concrete is poured.


Today is Jul 22, and the back hoe is still there. WTH!!
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197889 - 07/23/17 05:10 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 468
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Strange, you would think whoever owned that equipment would need it for other jobs.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#197891 - 07/23/17 07:41 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9482
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
OK, went to the lanes today. And, the desk people are describing the shot diff from what I saw. They didn't bowl on it. So, how do they know?

I never saw the total volume of oil. Just a hand written legend of how much at ev 5 foot intervals. The other lane man obviously copied it from his own machine read out. And, programmed this machine the same way.

One thing I noted that was weird. No oil outside of 8 on the right. But, some oil out to 3 on the left. Don't have an answer for that. Why oil on the left and not the right? Seems reversed to me. More use should get the oil.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#197903 - 07/26/17 01:51 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9482
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael


It's now July 11. 2 full weeks of a back how blocking the drive. but, concrete is poured.


Today is Jul 22, and the back hoe is still there. WTH!!


July 26 and the back hoe still blocks the drive. How long does the concrete have to cure?
Yeah, that's it 15 days for the concrete to cure.


Edited by Dennis Michael (07/26/17 01:52 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#197904 - 07/26/17 01:54 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 466
A/S/L: 69/M/California
A few days and you need to keep it wet. If it cures too fast it can crack. Cement creates heat as it cures. Too much and it expands and bad things happen. Patience!
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
14 lb Tropical Breeze : 60 x 3-3/8 x 30 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: 1979 Version

325 RPM'a @ 16 MPH

Top
#197905 - 07/26/17 02:02 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9482
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
bowled in the new shot yesterday in league.

Used wrong ball to start. Had to use stronger ball. Switched in 7th of first game and struck out for low deuce. Started with a turkey, then went high. left 2 straight splits high. Moved, and went high again. Went back to first ball. After few frames, it went high also. WTH!! 160 2 splits and 2 cherries. the back end got snappy and I lost my length.

third game, used weakest pearl in my bag. Moved right. Mixed results. Couldn't find an outside line that was consistent, 19X. So, 560 on first attempt. Well below average. Had 2 more splits, one I got and 2 more cherries, all on right side spares. Mostly picked the 6 off the 10, 3 X. Spare balls shouldn't hook.

I have a down and in path. Stand at 33 and roll out to 8 at 45 feet. The ball made radical turns out there, and often turned too early. On the outside, I was a board or 2 either way of the pocket. Carried light hits.

Will take some getting used to.


Edited by Dennis Michael (07/26/17 02:09 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#197906 - 07/26/17 02:25 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 314
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Dennis, You and I must play nearly the same kind of line. Yesterday I went down to throw a few and ended up standing on board 30 and targeting board 12 at the arrows.
Been playing with changing some of the surfaces lately on some balls I've not done very well with. I'm finding that using either a 3000 grit or 4000 grit pad as the final finish is making some those balls to make their turn at near the right spot. If I need to make them go just slightly longer, I'm not sure what sanding adjustment to make. Not sure if some compound is in order or some polish. Guess I need to talk to my PSO and have him help me. Too bad I don't have a ball spinner I guess...

Top
#197909 - 07/26/17 06:13 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9482
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
YES, spinners do help. I'm lucky that my Pro Shop lets me use his. But, I much prefer wet sand process over the pads. They are diff.

At Home, I have used things like a borrowed Jayhawk, to my wife's Mix Master.

Oh, my Pro Shop just changed from the rejuvenating oven to a hot water bath process. I don't like it as much at all.

djp, I honestly can't tell you where I am at the arrows. Since our new lanes went in, they have down lane range finder marks. First ones at 40 feet, second at 45.
I target the 8 board at 45. Don't see where my ball crosses the arrows.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#197939 - 08/01/17 05:09 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9482
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael


It's now July 11. 2 full weeks of a back how blocking the drive. but, concrete is poured.


Today is Jul 22, and the back hoe is still there. WTH!!


July 26 and the back hoe still blocks the drive. How long does the concrete have to cure?
Yeah, that's it 15 days for the concrete to cure.


It's Aug 1 and the back hoe is still here.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#197990 - Yesterday at 08:24 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns [Re: BowlerBill]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1052
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Found out our Brunswick center will be replacing the Lane Machine finally with a Kegel Flex Walker at the end of the month. Just when I got use to the pattern it's changing again. Oh well Let's bowl.
_________________________
Average 214
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - Yesterday at 09:26 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 08:24 PM
Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 02:27 PM
Balls with no filler
by Mkirchie - Yesterday at 01:26 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 08/08/17 10:41 AM
Code Red
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 08/08/17 06:06 AM
Loving the sport patterns
by wronghander - 08/07/17 10:01 PM
leagues
by goobee - 08/07/17 07:40 PM
For Sale: Mastermind Einstein and Hy-road Pearl
by goobee - 08/07/17 07:13 PM
my first ball(s) fitting experiences
by djp1080 - 08/06/17 02:06 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by steveA - 08/05/17 02:10 PM
Linds CPS model shoes ?
by DG - 08/03/17 08:43 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.