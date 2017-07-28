BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197925 - 07/28/17 11:34 PM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9482
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
A ball Expo was held here other day. I asked my Pro Shop guy to find out about this. Yes, it is Ebonite. And, the suggested retail price is $2000.

I believe that puts it out of reach for most individual bowlers. Pro shops would buy it and charge for its use.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197931 - 07/31/17 10:08 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 512
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
seems that this thing could be rented, leased, etc... so do you need a dedicated ball and a switchgrip-like hole with a sleeve for this device?

I would think it could be designed to be inserted in a plain hole with some sort of expansion rubber binding method.

does it orient itself or does the hole it goes in have to be on a certain spot on the ball? (can u put it in any weight hole and what is the min hole size?)


Top
#197932 - 07/31/17 11:22 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1299
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
TWO GRAND???? WOW.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197936 - 08/01/17 08:17 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 787
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: rrb6699 (RayRay)
seems that this thing could be rented, leased, etc... so do you need a dedicated ball and a switchgrip-like hole with a sleeve for this device?

I would think it could be designed to be inserted in a plain hole with some sort of expansion rubber binding method.

does it orient itself or does the hole it goes in have to be on a certain spot on the ball? (can u put it in any weight hole and what is the min hole size?)



My Pro Shop guy had me go through the closet and bring in a ball that I was no longer using, that had a symmetrical core, and no balance hole. He drew a line bi-secting my mid-line towards my PAP and marked the spot 3", and that is where he drilled the hole...looks to be about 1", and he installed a switch grip sleeve that mates to the sensor. The sensor looks for all the world like a finger grip. There is an on/off switch in the hole and a coupla LEDs used to tell you that it is done storing information and it is OK to do the next shot.

The ball, in its current condition is not legal. If the switch was drill back out, it may or may not be legal, depending on what the hole did to the static balances.
_________________________
summer tough shot arsenal
Monster Kraken (box-dull)
Storm Code Red (box)
Brunswick Danger Zone-500 dull
Storm Reign of Fire-1k dull
Monster Loch Ness 4k+polish
Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull
Track 300T-3k+polish
Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish


Top
#197980 - Today at 06:37 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 787
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville

Sooooo....it turns out, the sensor software calls me out as slightly rev dominant...not overly surprising with my old man lack of speed (~200rpm at ~13mph)...now, I have recently been trying to add speed (before the sensor experiment) without any success...oh I can throw it with more pace, but what accuracy I have dissipates...and 200 isn't a ton of RPMs and mine mostly translates into spin rather than actual revs that help me. What surprised me was my axis tilt, which was a large number that I don't currently remember, and THAT number is what is going to change my layouts going forward. My guy is of the impression we need to drill to dissipate that number more quickly, so the ball actually gets into a roll by the time it reaches the pin deck...updates to follow.
_________________________
summer tough shot arsenal
Monster Kraken (box-dull)
Storm Code Red (box)
Brunswick Danger Zone-500 dull
Storm Reign of Fire-1k dull
Monster Loch Ness 4k+polish
Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull
Track 300T-3k+polish
Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish


Top
#197982 - Today at 07:25 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9482
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
6 ball, why not correct the spin? It's your release.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#197986 - Today at 10:51 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: Dennis Michael]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 787
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
6 ball, why not correct the spin? It's your release.


Oh, believe me, I have tried and am trying...I didn't used to deliver a ball this way until the advent of resin. When that came about, I need a way to get more skid and that was what I came up with through natural progression (no coaching). I can roll it sometimes, and I like the results, but...old dog, new tricks, all that rot...but I am not consistent with it...at least yet. I do realize spinning it is only effective on a narrow range of conditions, and rolling it would be more effective more often. If I ever master that, I will prolly have to re-layout some stuff. LoL Time to get a coach back involved. The last one I used to go to moved 800 miles away. I do not THINK it was his frustration over dealing with me that drove him out... could be though. LoL
_________________________
summer tough shot arsenal
Monster Kraken (box-dull)
Storm Code Red (box)
Brunswick Danger Zone-500 dull
Storm Reign of Fire-1k dull
Monster Loch Ness 4k+polish
Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull
Track 300T-3k+polish
Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish


Top
#197988 - Today at 02:01 PM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 468
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
How much did you PSO charge to do this?

I'm interested, I'm also slow and most likely rev dominant too.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
by Richie V. - 02:27 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by goobee - 02:01 PM
Balls with no filler
by Mkirchie - 01:26 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 10:41 AM
Code Red
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 06:06 AM
Loving the sport patterns
by wronghander - 08/07/17 10:01 PM
leagues
by goobee - 08/07/17 07:40 PM
For Sale: Mastermind Einstein and Hy-road Pearl
by goobee - 08/07/17 07:13 PM
my first ball(s) fitting experiences
by djp1080 - 08/06/17 02:06 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by steveA - 08/05/17 02:10 PM
Linds CPS model shoes ?
by DG - 08/03/17 08:43 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by 2lefthands - 08/03/17 02:49 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.