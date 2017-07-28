Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!

Sponsored Links







A ball Expo was held here other day. I asked my Pro Shop guy to find out about this. Yes, it is Ebonite. And, the suggested retail price is $2000.I believe that puts it out of reach for most individual bowlers. Pro shops would buy it and charge for its use.

A/S/L: Single/male/FL Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 06/07/13Posts: 512A/S/L: Single/male/FL seems that this thing could be rented, leased, etc... so do you need a dedicated ball and a switchgrip-like hole with a sleeve for this device?



I would think it could be designed to be inserted in a plain hole with some sort of expansion rubber binding method.



does it orient itself or does the hole it goes in have to be on a certain spot on the ball? (can u put it in any weight hole and what is the min hole size?)





TWO GRAND???? WOW.

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 787A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Originally Posted By: rrb6699 (RayRay) seems that this thing could be rented, leased, etc... so do you need a dedicated ball and a switchgrip-like hole with a sleeve for this device?



I would think it could be designed to be inserted in a plain hole with some sort of expansion rubber binding method.



does it orient itself or does the hole it goes in have to be on a certain spot on the ball? (can u put it in any weight hole and what is the min hole size?)







The ball, in its current condition is not legal. If the switch was drill back out, it may or may not be legal, depending on what the hole did to the static balances. My Pro Shop guy had me go through the closet and bring in a ball that I was no longer using, that had a symmetrical core, and no balance hole. He drew a line bi-secting my mid-line towards my PAP and marked the spot 3", and that is where he drilled the hole...looks to be about 1", and he installed a switch grip sleeve that mates to the sensor. The sensor looks for all the world like a finger grip. There is an on/off switch in the hole and a coupla LEDs used to tell you that it is done storing information and it is OK to do the next shot.The ball, in its current condition is not legal. If the switch was drill back out, it may or may not be legal, depending on what the hole did to the static balances.

Sooooo....it turns out, the sensor software calls me out as slightly rev dominant...not overly surprising with my old man lack of speed (~200rpm at ~13mph)...now, I have recently been trying to add speed (before the sensor experiment) without any success...oh I can throw it with more pace, but what accuracy I have dissipates...and 200 isn't a ton of RPMs and mine mostly translates into spin rather than actual revs that help me. What surprised me was my axis tilt, which was a large number that I don't currently remember, and THAT number is what is going to change my layouts going forward. My guy is of the impression we need to drill to dissipate that number more quickly, so the ball actually gets into a roll by the time it reaches the pin deck...updates to follow.

6 ball, why not correct the spin? It's your release.

Oh, believe me, I have tried and am trying...I didn't used to deliver a ball this way until the advent of resin. When that came about, I need a way to get more skid and that was what I came up with through natural progression (no coaching). I can roll it sometimes, and I like the results, but...old dog, new tricks, all that rot...but I am not consistent with it...at least yet. I do realize spinning it is only effective on a narrow range of conditions, and rolling it would be more effective more often. If I ever master that, I will prolly have to re-layout some stuff. LoL Time to get a coach back involved. The last one I used to go to moved 800 miles away. I do not THINK it was his frustration over dealing with me that drove him out... could be though. LoL

How much did you PSO charge to do this?

I'm interested, I'm also slow and most likely rev dominant too.



I'm interested, I'm also slow and most likely rev dominant too. _________________________

