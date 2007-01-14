Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #197983 - 08:26 AM Balls with no filler Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 676

I'm looking into a new ball purchase hopefully in the fall and would like to get a ball with no filler, just core and coverstock material. I've been surprised that on all the major sites that sell balls that I have not found that as an option to filter when searching for balls. From what I definitely know, all the new Quantums have no filler and the Hyroad has no filler. Some other helpful info is that I would prefer a symmetric core and a ball that is on the strong side (stronger than my current vintage Danger Zone). That likely eliminates the Hyroad from what I have seen online, it is probably similar to the Danger Zone in terms of strength. Any other suggestions that anyone knows of that fit this criteria? Thank you in advance.

Mark



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#197984 - 08:55 AM Re: Balls with no filler Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9482

Mark, that has been my preference for years. And, why I have all Lane Master balls.



I did try the Quantum, and found it very similar in ball path to one of my existing balls, to my satisfaction. Hard to find another.



My preferred specs also include 2.58> RG and .032 Diff max. Makes the selection even harder.



I like the controllable arc and the hitting power of the symmetrical core. I stay away from snappy, hockey sticks. When the Diff goes up, I consider it to be an indicator of an erratic prediction of ball performance. And with my slower speed, I need more control. And, they are much more consistent on different oil patterns from light house to sport.



Another thing I have noticed. I believe when balls crack, it is because of a separation between the cover stock and the filler. Whether it's caused by temp changes or oil consumption, doesn't matter. Expansion differences between cover and filler due to temps is what I think causes it.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 08:56 AM )

#197985 - 09:02 AM Re: Balls with no filler Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9482

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9482A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



https://www.lane-masters.com/lane-masters-bowling-balls you can see the solid resin and symmetrical cores of Lane Master balls here.

#197987 - 01:26 PM Re: Balls with no filler Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 676

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 676A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Yeah, I've only had one asymmetric and I wasn't a big fan of it either. Thanks for the Lane Masters link, I'll end up considering that along with the Quantums. Since I generally have been a fan of the Brunswick stuff, I'm likely to lean that way.



I do agree about the cover/filler relationship. The only reactive ball I have ever owned that didn't have filler is my rather old Critical Mass with a gigantic number of games on it. The ball is pristine around the holes with no cracks or chips at all. I'm not sure if I could say the same thing about balls from the mid 90's that had filler. Additionally, I was horrified at how thin the cover on the Vintage Danger Zone is when I changed my grips for the first time.



Top

