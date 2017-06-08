BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....








#197976 - Today at 07:01 AM Interesting Week... almost four 300 games
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 512
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
I hadn't had a 300 in almost a year then almost 4 last week. unfortunately, just bowling fun leagues this summer because of work schedule.

I shot them at two different houses and 3 different lines. the first one was right off the gutter playing into a wall of carrydown. that one felt like I was cheating it seemed too easy.

the next one was standing 21 throwing 11 at the arrows. I didn't have a gimme shot on this one. just made good shots.
I had shot 227 gm1 then was trying to chase transition only shot 199. That put me on a quest for the proper adjustment, so, I pulled out the ball I started with, added speed and had the last 15.

Next day a 279 with a solid 8 frame 6.

next day another 300 playing down the 7 board with miss area to the right. I figured out I had to keep my speed up in this one too.

each game had at least one "lucky" shot like a barely tripped 4pin, a light mixer, etc. and all of the 300s came in the 3rd game.

I found it comes down to the 9 counts falling. From now on once I line up, I'm trying hard to really note and hold roll characteristics and entry angles when lanes transition. it's really critical for me because alternate lines don't carry as well as speed changes in the same area of the lane.

Really lining up properly will make you look like a genius out there.

I'm gonna see if I can throw 3 or more a week from now on.. now to get them in the same series....

rr















#197977 - 12 minutes 40 seconds ago Re: Interesting Week... almost four 300 games [Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9478
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
CONGRATS, RAYRAY!!
