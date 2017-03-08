#197966 - 02:06 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences Re: Richie V.] djp1080

The reactive ball's coverstock was a bit rough and I eventually tore up the back of my thumb due to the squeezing that I didn't need to do. Just a bad habit.

The PSO put in a slug for me and it was much better, but I was still squeezing. Next the PSO gave me some protective HADA tape to see if that would help and, of course, it helped a bunch.

It wasn't until I asked the PSO to redrill for forward thumb pitch and began to experiment with a tiered tape on the front of the thumb hole that I started to keep my thumb much straighter to clear the hole.

