#197954 - 08/03/17 05:10 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: J_w73]
DG Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 03/27/06
Posts: 58
A/S/L: California
Originally Posted By: J_w73
.25 difference in pitch is quite a bit and it can make all the difference in the world. I am currently at 3/16 reverse at 4 3/4 span. I have tried to go more forward in the thumb, but even 1/16 of an inch more forward makes me hang up and not be able to get out of the ball.. so I have stuck with 3/16 which I can get out of with no issues.


With regards to hung up thumb it seems to me that thumb pitch is nearly as relevant as thumb hole size.I understand drillers spend a bit of time checking a customer's thumb size, but I am not sure how a driller determines a suitable thumb pitch.

Top
#197957 - 08/04/17 10:43 AM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: DG]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4536
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
DG, pitches, particularly in the thumb, can be experimented with, and that's easily done these days because the driller can just put a slug in the ball, which can be drilled out when another adjustment is made.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 639 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197959 - 08/04/17 05:21 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: Richie V.]
DG Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 03/27/06
Posts: 58
A/S/L: California
Originally Posted By: Richie V.
DG, pitches, particularly in the thumb, can be experimented with, and that's easily done these days because the driller can just put a slug in the ball, which can be drilled out when another adjustment is made.


Yes, the second driller did install a thumb slug and changed the ball's original .25" forward pitch to be zero pitch.

Top
#197960 - Yesterday at 01:50 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: DG]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4536
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
I guess my real point was that thumb pitches are subject to trial, coming down to what works for you & your game. I was happy I only needed one change of pitches to get to what I'm comfortable with.


Edited by Richie V. (Yesterday at 01:51 PM)
Top
#197964 - Yesterday at 03:02 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: Richie V.]
DG Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 03/27/06
Posts: 58
A/S/L: California
Originally Posted By: Richie V.
I guess my real point was that thumb pitches are subject to trial, coming down to what works for you & your game. I was happy I only needed one change of pitches to get to what I'm comfortable with.


Ritchie,

What is your current thumb pitch, and do your ball's have a thumb slug ?

DG

Top
#197965 - Today at 12:14 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: DG]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4536
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
DG, like you, I have 0 forward/reverse, and all of my balls except my spare ball have slugs. When I first had a slug, I liked the way my thumb came out of the ball so much that all of my strike balls have them now.
Top
#197966 - Today at 02:06 PM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences [Re: Richie V.]
djp1080 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 314
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
My first reactive resin ball was drilled zero thumb pitch and no slug. At the time I didn't realize it, but I have been squeezing the ball for years with the reverse pitch that I had in my Brunswick LT48. Switched to a reactive ball so that I might get some hook. smile
The reactive ball's coverstock was a bit rough and I eventually tore up the back of my thumb due to the squeezing that I didn't need to do. Just a bad habit.
The PSO put in a slug for me and it was much better, but I was still squeezing. Next the PSO gave me some protective HADA tape to see if that would help and, of course, it helped a bunch.
It wasn't until I asked the PSO to redrill for forward thumb pitch and began to experiment with a tiered tape on the front of the thumb hole that I started to keep my thumb much straighter to clear the hole.
Unfortunately it took me quite a while to retrain myself to get away from a full roller, squeezing and muscling the ball down the alley to actually allowing the ball to come of my hand cleanly and get a few revs on it. Things get better if you work at it and find yourself a good coach to work with.

Top
