BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » leagues
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197963 - Yesterday at 02:13 PM leagues
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 550
A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk
I'm thinking of making a suggestion to my league when it starts in September that we run a second league / prize fund based on all team total pin fall for the week.

How many times have you lost by a handful of pins and got very few points, my league score per man 1 pt each game, 1 pt overall pin fall, against your opposite number , then 2 pts for the team game and 2 pts for team series. We've had weeks scoring nothing when if we'd played anyone else we'd have had 20 pts . Trios league by the way just in case someone is trying to work it out.

Anyone have a similar set up.
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
my first ball(s) fitting experiences
by DG - Yesterday at 03:02 PM
leagues
by steveA - Yesterday at 02:13 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by steveA - Yesterday at 02:10 PM
Linds CPS model shoes ?
by DG - 08/03/17 08:43 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by 2lefthands - 08/03/17 02:49 PM
So we moved to a new center
by mmalsed - 08/03/17 11:53 AM
Loving the sport patterns
by wronghander - 08/02/17 09:42 PM
Code Red
by Fin09 - 08/01/17 11:18 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 08/01/17 05:09 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by 6_ball_man - 08/01/17 08:17 AM
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by nord - 07/29/17 11:43 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 07/20/17 06:51 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.