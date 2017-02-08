Sponsored Links







Page 2 of 2

League Bowler



Registered: 03/27/06

Posts: 57

A/S/L: California Originally Posted By: J_w73 .25 difference in pitch is quite a bit and it can make all the difference in the world. I am currently at 3/16 reverse at 4 3/4 span. I have tried to go more forward in the thumb, but even 1/16 of an inch more forward makes me hang up and not be able to get out of the ball.. so I have stuck with 3/16 which I can get out of with no issues.



With regards to hung up thumb it seems to me that thumb pitch is nearly as relevant as thumb hole size.I understand drillers spend a bit of time checking a customer's thumb size, but I am not sure how a driller determines a suitable thumb pitch. With regards to hung up thumb it seems to me that thumb pitch is nearly as relevant as thumb hole size.I understand drillers spend a bit of time checking a customer's thumb size, but I am not sure how a driller determines a suitable thumb pitch.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#197957 - 10:43 AM Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences Re: DG] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4534

DG, pitches, particularly in the thumb, can be experimented with, and that's easily done these days because the driller can just put a slug in the ball, which can be drilled out when another adjustment is made.

#197959 - Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences Re: Richie V.] DG

League Bowler



Registered: 03/27/06

Posts: 57

Originally Posted By: Richie V. DG, pitches, particularly in the thumb, can be experimented with, and that's easily done these days because the driller can just put a slug in the ball, which can be drilled out when another adjustment is made.



Yes, the second driller did install a thumb slug and changed the ball's original .25" forward pitch to be zero pitch. Yes, the second driller did install a thumb slug and changed the ball's original .25" forward pitch to be zero pitch.

