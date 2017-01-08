So we moved to a new center

so, bowled a few weeks, plus we get some free practice games.
I've found my achilles heel here. . . outside of 5 is out of bounds. Unless you can peel the cover off your ball, if you get outside of 5, you're going to take out the 6-10. In fact, I have left only a couple of 10-pins, TOTAL, just because it's so danged easy to get out there and hang. . . LOL
But it also means that my normal doesn't work too well.
I'm hanging in there before I have knee surgery (reasons. Discussions with my orthopedic surgeon.) But it means I canNOT bend my left (slide) knee much at all without pain. It also means that I'm just a touch inconsistent (lol - just a touch) with my slide, which in turn translates to me being a bit inconsistent with my line. I'm MOSTLY there, but I have a tendency to let it out a bit . . . where it hangs.
I've moved way in, and can slow it down and have it hook in just before the pocket. I can run it down 10 and have it come in nicely. But with both. . . if I miss just a bit outside and it runs out to five, then I'm hosed.
Bah.