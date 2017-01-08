BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
So we moved to a new center
#197938 - 08/01/17 12:04 PM Re: So we moved to a new center
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9477
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I have this system for league in the new house. Took a few weeks to read it correctly, as it switched sides on me. I still read the team totals wrong.

Oh, and our system totals game 1, but keeps a running team total through game 2. So, you have to subtract game 1 to fill out the scorers sheet for game 2. Same for 3. But, the total series is correct.

I better bowl with some one who can operate this. I refuse to walk 20 lanes to the front desk ev time a change is needed.


Edited by Dennis Michael (08/01/17 12:05 PM)
#197950 - Today at 11:53 AM Re: So we moved to a new center
mmalsed
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1298
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
so, bowled a few weeks, plus we get some free practice games.

I've found my achilles heel here. . . outside of 5 is out of bounds. Unless you can peel the cover off your ball, if you get outside of 5, you're going to take out the 6-10. In fact, I have left only a couple of 10-pins, TOTAL, just because it's so danged easy to get out there and hang. . . LOL

But it also means that my normal doesn't work too well.

I'm hanging in there before I have knee surgery (reasons. Discussions with my orthopedic surgeon.) But it means I canNOT bend my left (slide) knee much at all without pain. It also means that I'm just a touch inconsistent (lol - just a touch) with my slide, which in turn translates to me being a bit inconsistent with my line. I'm MOSTLY there, but I have a tendency to let it out a bit . . . where it hangs.

I've moved way in, and can slow it down and have it hook in just before the pocket. I can run it down 10 and have it come in nicely. But with both. . . if I miss just a bit outside and it runs out to five, then I'm hosed.

Bah.

smile
