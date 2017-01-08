Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197938 - 12:04 PM Re: So we moved to a new center Re: mmalsed] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9477

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9477A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I have this system for league in the new house. Took a few weeks to read it correctly, as it switched sides on me. I still read the team totals wrong.



Oh, and our system totals game 1, but keeps a running team total through game 2. So, you have to subtract game 1 to fill out the scorers sheet for game 2. Same for 3. But, the total series is correct.



I better bowl with some one who can operate this. I refuse to walk 20 lanes to the front desk ev time a change is needed.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 12:05 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197950 - 11:53 AM Re: So we moved to a new center Re: mmalsed] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1298

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1298A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



I've found my achilles heel here. . . outside of 5 is out of bounds. Unless you can peel the cover off your ball, if you get outside of 5, you're going to take out the 6-10. In fact, I have left only a couple of 10-pins, TOTAL, just because it's so danged easy to get out there and hang. . . LOL



But it also means that my normal doesn't work too well.



I'm hanging in there before I have knee surgery (reasons. Discussions with my orthopedic surgeon.) But it means I canNOT bend my left (slide) knee much at all without pain. It also means that I'm just a touch inconsistent (lol - just a touch) with my slide, which in turn translates to me being a bit inconsistent with my line. I'm MOSTLY there, but I have a tendency to let it out a bit . . . where it hangs.



I've moved way in, and can slow it down and have it hook in just before the pocket. I can run it down 10 and have it come in nicely. But with both. . . if I miss just a bit outside and it runs out to five, then I'm hosed.



Bah.



so, bowled a few weeks, plus we get some free practice games.I've found my achilles heel here. . . outside of 5 is out of bounds. Unless you can peel the cover off your ball, if you get outside of 5, you're going to take out the 6-10. In fact, I have left only a couple of 10-pins, TOTAL, just because it's so danged easy to get out there and hang. . . LOLBut it also means that my normal doesn't work too well.I'm hanging in there before I have knee surgery (reasons. Discussions with my orthopedic surgeon.) But it means I canNOT bend my left (slide) knee much at all without pain. It also means that I'm just a touch inconsistent (lol - just a touch) with my slide, which in turn translates to me being a bit inconsistent with my line. I'm MOSTLY there, but I have a tendency to let it out a bit . . . where it hangs.I've moved way in, and can slow it down and have it hook in just before the pocket. I can run it down 10 and have it come in nicely. But with both. . . if I miss just a bit outside and it runs out to five, then I'm hosed.Bah. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel