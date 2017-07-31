my first ball(s) fitting experiences

Approximately 10 years ago I decided to try bowling and a local Pro Shop
owner finger tip drilled for me a 14 lb Power Groove Reactive.
Over the subsequent 6 months I enjoyed bowling approximately 50 games, but then lost interest.
Fast forward to today and I have decided to start bowling again, mostly as a way to spend time with my 16 year old son. We made a visit to a bowling center and the Pro Shop
operator recommended (for my son) a 15 lb Columbia White Dot, drilled conventional. We bought the ball and my son said the fit felt comfortable.
A few days later I had the same guy sell me the same White Dot model ball, drilled conventional, for me.This was the first time I had ever had my own ball drilled conventional. In the shop I could not get the ball off my thumb. The driller told me "it's almost too big now, I won't make it any bigger".
The next day I went to the lanes and for 25% of my attempts the ball stuck to my thumb. The other 75% of the time I had a very late release. I was trying as hard as I could to have my hand-thumb-forearm etc... very relaxed, but the ball still hung up. It was awful.
The next day I visited a different Pro Shop
, showed the driller my new ball. He advised that the span was correct and that the thumb hole size was about right. He told me that the thumb pitch was drilled .25" forward. I asked him if changing it to reverse pitch would prevent my thumb from getting hung up within the ball.
He replied that zero pitch would likely work, so I had him do it. He installed a slug, then drilled an zero pitch thumb hole.
Yesterday I bowled three games with the ball's new pitch and had scores of 132, 190, 158. For me those are good scores. But most important (to me) was that I had a lot of fun seeing the ball go more or less where I was trying to roll it. And, I was not worrying about the ball sticking to my thumb, possibly hurting myself etc...
I ask you experienced bowlers if it is common for .25" difference in thumb pitch to make such a dramatic difference? My assumption is that advanced skilled bowlers can probably do reasonably well with just about any type of drilling, but myself being a relative beginner I had trouble with a forward pitch thumb hole.
Thanks in advance for any replies.