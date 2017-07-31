Sponsored Links







my first ball(s) fitting experiences DG

League Bowler



Registered: 03/27/06

Posts: 54

A/S/L: California

Over the subsequent 6 months I enjoyed bowling approximately 50 games, but then lost interest.

Fast forward to today and I have decided to start bowling again, mostly as a way to spend time with my 16 year old son. We made a visit to a bowling center and the

A few days later I had the same guy sell me the same White Dot model ball, drilled conventional, for me.This was the first time I had ever had my own ball drilled conventional. In the shop I could not get the ball off my thumb. The driller told me "it's almost too big now, I won't make it any bigger".

The next day I went to the lanes and for 25% of my attempts the ball stuck to my thumb. The other 75% of the time I had a very late release. I was trying as hard as I could to have my hand-thumb-forearm etc... very relaxed, but the ball still hung up. It was awful.

The next day I visited a different

He replied that zero pitch would likely work, so I had him do it. He installed a slug, then drilled an zero pitch thumb hole.

Yesterday I bowled three games with the ball's new pitch and had scores of 132, 190, 158. For me those are good scores. But most important (to me) was that I had a lot of fun seeing the ball go more or less where I was trying to roll it. And, I was not worrying about the ball sticking to my thumb, possibly hurting myself etc...

I ask you experienced bowlers if it is common for .25" difference in thumb pitch to make such a dramatic difference? My assumption is that advanced skilled bowlers can probably do reasonably well with just about any type of drilling, but myself being a relative beginner I had trouble with a forward pitch thumb hole.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences Re: DG] 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 466

A/S/L: 69/M/California First, a little chap-stick will help get your thumb out.



Tighter thumbs are to help you relax your hand, wrist, arm and shoulder during delivery.



Before you decide to have the ball filled and re-drilled, when you throw the ball, is your thumb at eleven o'clock and does it come out before your fingers?



If not, it should. Often, hanging up in the thumb is a symptom of poor delivery/release technique than poor ball drilling. _________________________

Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences Re: DG] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 462

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 462A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California The general rule is, forward pitch helps you hold onto the ball and reverse helps you get out of the ball faster.



As to your question, everyone's hand is difference so it's difficult to compare. I wouldn't fault the first driller, he gave you what he thought was a safe pitch angle.



When you get better, you'll want to step back up to a reactive ball and that White Dot will work great as a spare ball. _________________________

Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences Re: DG] djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 313

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

I'm happy with the changes I've made in thumb pitch. It among other things was quite a surprising learning experience. My thumb pitch is 3/8" forward.Previously my thumb pitch was reversed and I didn't know anything different at the time (high school or earlier). Much of the time I'd drop the ball, but never went back to the Pro Shop . After coming back to this game about 7 years ago I knew that the lanes and balls had changed drastically. So I was determined to learn a bit about modern bowling which eventually led me to wanting to go to a forward pitch on my thumb hole.Step 1 was to try zero pitch and after a few changes the Pro Shop had me where I'm today. I clear the hole fine and my grip is relaxed. I continue to experiment with both black and white tape in each ball I use. I recently tried Powerhouse's tape and I think I like their products better than others.I'm happy with the changes I've made in thumb pitch. It among other things was quite a surprising learning experience.

Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences Re: 82Boat69] DG

League Bowler



Registered: 03/27/06

Posts: 54

A/S/L: California For 82Boat69,



Please read my post and understand that I've already had the ball re-drilled. I enjoy rolling it much better now that it has zero pitch.

In his shop, when he realized the ball was hung up on my thumb, the original driller did offer some chap-stick. But I was still unable to the ball to release from my thumb.

To summarize, I had a hung up thumb with a .25 forward pitch, and no thumb issue once the pitch was changed to zero.

I understand , and agree with your point, that "often, hanging up in the thumb is a symptom of poor delivery/release technique than poor ball drilling". But, no matter what I tried I could not get the .25" forward pitch drilled ball off my thumb.At least now with the zero pitch I can roll the ball:)



Edited by DG ( 11:46 PM )

Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences Re: goobee] DG

League Bowler



Registered: 03/27/06

Posts: 54

A/S/L: California Originally Posted By: goobee The general rule is, forward pitch helps you hold onto the ball and reverse helps you get out of the ball faster.



As to your question, everyone's hand is difference so it's difficult to compare. I wouldn't fault the first driller, he gave you what he thought was a safe pitch angle.



When you get better, you'll want to step back up to a reactive ball and that White Dot will work great as a spare ball.



I do not fault the first driller. I imagine it is not easy drilling for a novice bowler.

As for a reactive ball, in the 65 or so games I played with my Power Groove Reactive, I did enjoy the moderate hook ball it offered me.

Re: my first ball(s) fitting experiences Re: djp1080] DG

League Bowler



Registered: 03/27/06

Posts: 54

A/S/L: California Originally Posted By: djp1080

I'm happy with the changes I've made in thumb pitch. It among other things was quite a surprising learning experience. My thumb pitch is 3/8" forward.Previously my thumb pitch was reversed and I didn't know anything different at the time (high school or earlier). Much of the time I'd drop the ball, but never went back to the Pro Shop . After coming back to this game about 7 years ago I knew that the lanes and balls had changed drastically. So I was determined to learn a bit about modern bowling which eventually led me to wanting to go to a forward pitch on my thumb hole.Step 1 was to try zero pitch and after a few changes the Pro Shop had me where I'm today. I clear the hole fine and my grip is relaxed. I continue to experiment with both black and white tape in each ball I use. I recently tried Powerhouse's tape and I think I like their products better than others.I'm happy with the changes I've made in thumb pitch. It among other things was quite a surprising learning experience.



Thanks for your reply

