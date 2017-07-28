Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!

Sponsored Links







A ball Expo was held here other day. I asked my Pro Shop guy to find out about this. Yes, it is Ebonite. And, the suggested retail price is $2000.I believe that puts it out of reach for most individual bowlers. Pro shops would buy it and charge for its use.

seems that this thing could be rented, leased, etc... so do you need a dedicated ball and a switchgrip-like hole with a sleeve for this device?



I would think it could be designed to be inserted in a plain hole with some sort of expansion rubber binding method.



does it orient itself or does the hole it goes in have to be on a certain spot on the ball? (can u put it in any weight hole and what is the min hole size?)





TWO GRAND???? WOW.

seems that this thing could be rented, leased, etc... so do you need a dedicated ball and a switchgrip-like hole with a sleeve for this device?



I would think it could be designed to be inserted in a plain hole with some sort of expansion rubber binding method.



does it orient itself or does the hole it goes in have to be on a certain spot on the ball? (can u put it in any weight hole and what is the min hole size?)







My



My Pro Shop guy had me go through the closet and bring in a ball that I was no longer using, that had a symmetrical core, and no balance hole. He drew a line bi-secting my mid-line towards my PAP and marked the spot 3", and that is where he drilled the hole...looks to be about 1", and he installed a switch grip sleeve that mates to the sensor. The sensor looks for all the world like a finger grip. There is an on/off switch in the hole and a coupla LEDs used to tell you that it is done storing information and it is OK to do the next shot.The ball, in its current condition is not legal. If the switch was drill back out, it may or may not be legal, depending on what the hole did to the static balances.

