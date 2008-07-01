BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197935 - Yesterday at 10:48 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread [Re: Richie V.]
For me, it's always been about staying relaxed. It sounds overly simple, but if my armswing stays loose, I can hit what I'm looking at a lot more. And if I do that, good things happen. I'm not currently bowling on anything tougher than a second shift house shot, so I can't really tell you how well my game translates to a flatter pattern these days. My PBA regional days are behind me, but I might get a wild hair and bowl a senior regional one of these days. If I do, it had better be soon. At 51, I've already missed my first year of eligibility.
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

Bowl up a Storm!

