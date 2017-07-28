BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197925 - 07/28/17 11:34 PM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9473
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
A ball Expo was held here other day. I asked my Pro Shop guy to find out about this. Yes, it is Ebonite. And, the suggested retail price is $2000.

I believe that puts it out of reach for most individual bowlers. Pro shops would buy it and charge for its use.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197931 - Today at 10:08 AM Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 510
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
seems that this thing could be rented, leased, etc... so do you need a dedicated ball and a switchgrip-like hole with a sleeve for this device?

I would think it could be designed to be inserted in a plain hole with some sort of expansion rubber binding method.

does it orient itself or does the hole it goes in have to be on a certain spot on the ball? (can u put it in any weight hole and what is the min hole size?)


Top
#197932 - 12 minutes 20 seconds ago Re: Oh BOY!!! VERY KOOL! [Re: 6_ball_man]
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1297
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
TWO GRAND???? WOW.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
So we moved to a new center
by mmalsed - 7 minutes 51 seconds ago
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by mmalsed - 9 minutes 29 seconds ago
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
by nord - 07/29/17 11:43 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by djp1080 - 07/29/17 11:09 AM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 07/26/17 06:13 PM
Loving the sport patterns
by goobee - 07/23/17 05:17 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 07/20/17 06:51 PM
New Ball
by 6_ball_man - 07/19/17 12:45 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 07/18/17 08:51 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 07/18/17 05:03 PM
Code Red
by djp1080 - 07/18/17 12:32 PM
2017 National sport adjusted average rule
by mmalsed - 07/18/17 11:48 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.