Topic Options Rate This Topic #197892 - 12:38 PM So we moved to a new center mmalsed

Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1295

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



The old house just seemed to go through the motions. Ever since Brunswick got bought, it had been going downhill. Change of most of the employees were changed, and those that were kept were reduced in hours so much that our league coordinator was not working on league nights (or only for a little bit. . .) which seems a bit . . . wonky. They stopped stripping the lanes, only oiling them for about 35 feet and coming back, rarely cleaning the approaches (and then only cursorily) etc.



We moved to Arlington Lanes (in Riverside) - an independently owned house. The change is pleasantly startling.



First, we get two free games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which is nice. could be better, but it's nice - and we're not competing with cosmic bowling with [censored] music that's too loud and tons of parties with kiddies running around. It's open bowling, but it's nice. And they take care of us, even when we're just practicing.



Second, the place is CLEAN. Not like eat off the floor clean - that's not possible. But they are always out there cleaning something. They clean the approaches, they clean the caps, they clean the gutters, they clean everything. This is quite nice.



Third, they actually



I haven't figured out the



They don't have good beer - but I can



and wow, the difference!

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#197893 - 01:43 PM Re: So we moved to a new center goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 461

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California

Yeah, Brunswick houses as a whole really went into the sh*ter after Bowlmor bought them. The staff changes, reduced hours, reduced customer focus and other things were really apparent.



Glad you guys found a new home where you're appreciated. _________________________

#197895 - 11:12 PM Re: So we moved to a new center Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9473

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9473A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill mmalsed, I also moved to a house called Arlington, But in Arlington Hts, Ill. All the things you say ring true. It's privately owned and very bowler friendly. Free bowling for league members and reduced to Seniors.



Really surprised to see happy people there. Bowling is not a chore, but a pleasure. Only House I ever saw using 2 Oiler machines at once to do all 40. Hmmm, that means more then 1 laneman working too.



Hope your experience is as good as mine has been.



Oh yeah, I can't work those scorers either. _________________________

#197898 - 12:52 PM Re: So we moved to a new center mmalsed

Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1295

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA

LOL - and I'm a friggin IT guy, you'd think I could speak computer . . .but those things are WEIRD. I'll post a pic later.

#197915 - 11:30 AM Re: So we moved to a new center mmalsed

Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1295

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA









Anyone seen these before?



It's strange having YOU move rather than have arrows. . . I mean, it's easy and we get used to it quickly, but it's weird!



One thing that we DO miss is the "stats" stuff that we had with Brunswick. The display where you see your Strikes, Spares, Splits, Opens, First Ball, Second Ball, etc. . . . anyone know if we can get that with this? Okay - here's the computer Anyone seen these before?It's strange having YOU move rather than have arrows. . . I mean, it's easy and we get used to it quickly, but it's weird!One thing that we DO miss is the "stats" stuff that we had with Brunswick. The display where you see your Strikes, Spares, Splits, Opens, First Ball, Second Ball, etc. . . . anyone know if we can get that with this?



Edited by mmalsed ( 12:55 PM )

#197916 - 01:09 PM Re: So we moved to a new center goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 461

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California

I came across those once. Yeah, they are a bit weird to use.

#197917 - 01:24 PM Re: So we moved to a new center steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 547

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk

Yep I've come across that system , league set up crosses whole team over , can't remember if it does it name by name if the team hasn't bowled its full frame. Would depend on what soft ware installed on if it gives the stats . My Tuesday night house has the stats , but no league settings for handicap, although does have cross over . House wouldn't pay the extra when it opened

#197919 - 05:18 PM Re: So we moved to a new center Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9473

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9473A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill We have a RED button that activates many things. Starts actual bowling, resets the next game, change score, and gives stats, including MPH.



Monitor tells you to push the red button to start new game.



Also tied to the CATS system that shows your previous ball path and the board you rolled on for ev ball, all the way downlane.



Over the night, the ball path lines show your worn path on the lane. It may be a couple of boards wide all the way down.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 05:21 PM )

#197930 - 03:43 PM Re: So we moved to a new center goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 461

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California







I bowled at Action Lanes in El Monte last night. They have the same system but no control panels on the lanes. Everything is controlled by the front desk. Weird. Also, look how they split the last display from the right.

