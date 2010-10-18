BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!
#197910 - Yesterday at 07:22 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: steveA]
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Originally Posted By: steveA
Nord
This may be controversial but do you really want to go to the alley every time and bowl 300 games. Yes I'd like to do it (at least once) but to do it game after game , where's the fun, that sense of getting the ball to do what you wanted to pick up that tricky spare . I'd bet the satisfaction is as high or higher if you had 5 splits converted then 5 strikes in a row. Yeah league is about beating the other guy/,team but that personal satisfaction is way up there too.

Oh, I don't mind losing when I bowl well and the other bowler bowls better. I am a very good sport and supportive of my opponents.
But this was an example of me struggling to even meet my average while the other team effortlessly killed it.

In fact they were all playing a poker game with each other and laughing it up.
They only get a card when they strike and trust me they were getting a lot of cards!
They basically ignored us. We, as a team were a non-entity to them.
They barely talked to us or noticed us. We could've been the "bye" for all they cared.
They were only competing against themselves for their poker game.

As to making spares.
Yes, I do try to stay clean, and when I do, that is an accomplishment to little old me.
Once I could not get any strikes because I was only using a plastic ball. So I made 16 consecutive spares.
I was sweating bullets. 16 frames in a row of only spares! I was exhausted after that...

Of course one day I would love to bowl a perfect game, the closest I have ever got was at Poway with my rubber ball getting the back 9 for a 259.

BTW, these high rev players never missed a non-split spare. They struck a ton and the rare times they left a single pin spare they always got it.
_________________________
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 621
Kearny House Avg: 182
Parkway House Avg. 180

Arsenal:
Hammer Dark Legend Solid
Visionary Midnight Scorcher
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball
The Crow Urethane






Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197912 - Today at 02:44 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
So check out this first match with the young girls.

-See how if they miss slightly right it is a total no hook disaster?
-And if they are a little inside then it goes high for another disaster?
-See how basically these very strong reactive balls they are using are not hooking for them because these girls have such low revs and lower ball speed?
-See how virtually perfect their shots have to be to strike?
-How they have no margin for error?

This is exactly how it was for my teammates on the Big Ben pattern.
No hook at all and slight misses totally punished.

Now imagine if Belmo or Dom Barret suddenly walked onto the same lanes as these girls and threw the same exact balls.
They would be getting massive hook and blowing the rack out like it was nothing.

That was the difference I was trying to point out between my low rev team and the high rev team we were annihilated by.

The guys we played could basically hit anywhere on the pocket and it would strike. That is not an exaggeration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoK8HgUoG1k&feature=push-u&attr_tag=N9_2OZKTUd7_fVjP-6




Edited by nord (Today at 04:07 AM)
#197914 - Today at 11:21 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! [Re: nord]
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1294
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Yes, bowling against high power crankers causes the rest of us issues.

But it does NOT prove that reactive resin balls are designed to be thrown hard.

It DOES prove that we have to adjust around them.

It ALSO proves entry angle really does (DOES) matter. They can generate big entry angles (which has been shown to give a LOT more room to strike) while you have a very shallow entry angle which means you have very little "room" - YOU have to be extremely precise while they have room for error.



Sunday we went up against the second best team in the league. It's me (tweener), my wife (backup), another Mike (high rev, low precision) and his wife (suitcase, down 15 with little bit of hook at entry) and one vacant.

We. Destroyed. Them. (okay, third game came down to me marking and getting count) and we did it by hitting spares. None of us hits the handicap threshold (which is 220 shocked ) so hitting our spares pretty much guarantees that we'll get good totals, and we did. I'm PUSHING "Strike for show, spare for dough" - when a 150 bowler goes nearly clean and hits 175-185, a strike bowler is going to start complaining out the [censored]! (look at any forum. . .) - just for calculation's sake, that would be 238-248 with handicap, and we had both ladies do that. The strikers just couldn't keep up. All we guys had to do was to hold up. . .

Point is, "there are alternatives to fighting" (Obi Wan)
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

