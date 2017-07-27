Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 10 of 10 < 1 2 ... 8 9 10 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197910 - 07:22 PM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: steveA] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 690

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 690A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Originally Posted By: steveA Nord

This may be controversial but do you really want to go to the alley every time and bowl 300 games. Yes I'd like to do it (at least once) but to do it game after game , where's the fun, that sense of getting the ball to do what you wanted to pick up that tricky spare . I'd bet the satisfaction is as high or higher if you had 5 splits converted then 5 strikes in a row. Yeah league is about beating the other guy/,team but that personal satisfaction is way up there too.

Oh, I don't mind losing when I bowl well and the other bowler bowls better. I am a very good sport and supportive of my opponents.

But this was an example of me struggling to even meet my average while the other team effortlessly killed it.



In fact they were all playing a poker game with each other and laughing it up.

They only get a card when they strike and trust me they were getting a lot of cards!

They basically ignored us. We, as a team were a non-entity to them.

They barely talked to us or noticed us. We could've been the "bye" for all they cared.

They were only competing against themselves for their poker game.



As to making spares.

Yes, I do try to stay clean, and when I do, that is an accomplishment to little old me.

Once I could not get any strikes because I was only using a plastic ball. So I made 16 consecutive spares.

I was sweating bullets. 16 frames in a row of only spares! I was exhausted after that...



Of course one day I would love to bowl a perfect game, the closest I have ever got was at Poway with my rubber ball getting the back 9 for a 259.



BTW, these high rev players never missed a non-split spare. They struck a ton and the rare times they left a single pin spare they always got it. Oh, I don't mind losing when I bowl well and the other bowler bowls better. I am a very good sport and supportive of my opponents.But this was an example of me struggling to even meet my average while the other team effortlessly killed it.In fact they were all playing a poker game with each other and laughing it up.They only get a card when they strike and trust me they were getting a lot of cards!They basically ignored us. We, as a team were a non-entity to them.They barely talked to us or noticed us. We could've been the "bye" for all they cared.They were only competing against themselves for their poker game.As to making spares.Yes, I do try to stay clean, and when I do, that is an accomplishment to little old me.Once I could not get any strikes because I was only using a plastic ball. So I made 16 consecutive spares.I was sweating bullets. 16 frames in a row of only spares! I was exhausted after that...Of course one day I would love to bowl a perfect game, the closest I have ever got was at Poway with my rubber ball getting the back 9 for a 259.BTW, these high rev players never missed a non-split spare. They struck a ton and the rare times they left a single pin spare they always got it. _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 621

Kearny House Avg: 182

Parkway House Avg. 180



Arsenal:

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Visionary Midnight Scorcher

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball

The Crow Urethane













Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197912 - 02:44 AM Re: Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard! Re: nord] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 690

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 690A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA



-See how if they miss slightly right it is a total no hook disaster?

-And if they are a little inside then it goes high for another disaster?

-See how basically these very strong reactive balls they are using are not hooking for them because these girls have such low revs and lower ball speed?

-See how virtually perfect their shots have to be to strike?

-How they have no margin for error?



This is exactly how it was for my teammates on the Big Ben pattern.

No hook at all and slight misses totally punished.



Now imagine if Belmo or Dom Barret suddenly walked onto the same lanes as these girls and threw the same exact balls.

They would be getting massive hook and blowing the rack out like it was nothing.



That was the difference I was trying to point out between my low rev team and the high rev team we were annihilated by.



The guys we played could basically hit anywhere on the pocket and it would strike. That is not an exaggeration.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoK8HgUoG1k&feature=push-u&attr_tag=N9_2OZKTUd7_fVjP-6





So check out this first match with the young girls.-See how if they miss slightly right it is a total no hook disaster?-And if they are a little inside then it goes high for another disaster?-See how basically these very strong reactive balls they are using are not hooking for them because these girls have such low revs and lower ball speed?-See how virtually perfect their shots have to be to strike?-How they have no margin for error?This is exactly how it was for my teammates on the Big Ben pattern.No hook at all and slight misses totally punished.Now imagine if Belmo or Dom Barret suddenly walked onto the same lanes as these girls and threw the same exact balls.They would be getting massive hook and blowing the rack out like it was nothing.That was the difference I was trying to point out between my low rev team and the high rev team we were annihilated by.The guys we played could basically hit anywhere on the pocket and it would strike. That is not an exaggeration.



Edited by nord ( 04:07 AM ) _________________________

High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.

High Series: 621

Kearny House Avg: 182

Parkway House Avg. 180



Arsenal:

Hammer Dark Legend Solid

Visionary Midnight Scorcher

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball

The Crow Urethane













Top Page 10 of 10 < 1 2 ... 8 9 10

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel