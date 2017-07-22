#197905 - 02:02 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns Re: BowlerBill] Dennis Michael





bowled in the new shot yesterday in league.



Used wrong ball to start. Had to use stronger ball. Switched in 7th of first game and struck out for low deuce. Started with a turkey, then went high. left 2 straight splits high. Moved, and went high again. Went back to first ball. After few frames, it went high also. WTH!! 160 2 splits and 2 cherries. the back end got snappy and I lost my length.



third game, used weakest pearl in my bag. Moved right. Mixed results. Couldn't find an outside line that was consistent, 19X. So, 560 on first attempt. Well below average. Had 2 more splits, one I got and 2 more cherries, all on right side spares. Mostly picked the 6 off the 10, 3 X. Spare balls shouldn't hook.



I have a down and in path. Stand at 33 and roll out to 8 at 45 feet. The ball made radical turns out there, and often turned too early. On the outside, I was a board or 2 either way of the pocket. Carried light hits.



Will take some getting used to.



