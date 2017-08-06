Reactive Balls are designed to be throw hard!

There are a number of ball speed/rev-rate charts that show rev-rate increasing with speed. Although, not many show what happens for slower speeds. Still even for slower speeds, more is better. Simply put, more speed and more RPM's coming off the oil pattern makes everything else pale in comparison.
Bowlers love to talk about specific balls and because we're all different, ball companies make sure we all have one to coo over.
However, anyone who watches a few hundred ball reaction videos, sees the truth. Brands and models have nothing to do with it. It's all speed/RPM no matter what a person throws.
So, how a person generates more speed and more RPM's should be more important than whatever ball they buy or whatever small variations may exist between the internal numbers of un-drilled balls.
For my 2 cents, a relaxed arm-swing with a relaxed wrist will produce more speed and more RPM's with the least amount of effort, regardless of ball height at the push-away or at the top of the back-swing.
I have to agree with everything you have said and I am learning this the hard way, through my own failures and other bowlers successes.
As I mentioned earlier, this Monday at Parkway, where my ball would never read the lane, our opponent who had slow ball speed, but very high rev rate, bowled two 243 games.
His wife, who had very slow speed, simply rolled the ball end over end and she bowled above average, better than me.
I had slow ball speed too, but because my rotation rate was so slow and gradual, the reactive balls just skidded the whole way, while this couple got the ball the read through high revs and end over end roll.
Because of the way I release the ball (suitcase) and having a conventional grip, I cannot do the wrist thingy like the pros.
So how can I add more finger lift to get more/faster ball turn?
As I said before, at Poway, because there is so much friction built into the lanes, I can just ease the ball into the lane and it will transition perfectly and get great carry.
Of course I have to use rubber and polyester only.
Yet when I go to these normal house shots, the lanes are so super slick that even strong reactive will just skid if I ease the ball into the lane.
Only if I really come through the ball strongly will I get a back end reaction.
So friction wise, I seem caught in a bad place with my game.
On dry lanes I am fine, on wet lanes nothing reads unless I really hit up on it.
Where is a "Midnight
Scorcher" when you need one?!