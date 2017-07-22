Summer Leagues 2017 thread

I thought I would add some commentary.
I bowled good the past 2 weeks in the senior scratch league.
Week 1. Had the first 9 strikes in G1 using my new Code Red. I tugged the 10th shot a little and left a 10 pin. Converted the spare and got the last one for 279. The Code Red started leaving 10 pins so I changed in the middle of G2. Finished up with a 218 and 223 for 706.
Week 2. Last Thursday. G1. I started with my Mission X in practice and started hitting the pocket and striking. Ended up with 218 after missing 2 10 pin spares. G2 and G3 were clean for 237, 248 and 699. I could not get a string longer than 5 in a row but I did something I've never done. I put every shot in the pocket. No misses to the right and no shots through the nose for splits. Left 10 single pin spares. Not all shots were my best but when they hit the pins, I thought they all had a good chance of striking.
I can't wait to bowl this week.
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)