Summer Leagues 2017 thread

Bowling in a challenge league on Monday nights. Unsanctioned but they've been putting down sport patterns including 1:1 Red Square last week. Tonight they put out something a little friendlier. The shot was Kegel Big Ben, a 7.33:1 recreation pattern. I ate it up with scores of 234, 246, 254, and 233 for 967. My best bowling all season.
Over the weekend I went to see my driller to pick up my Fanatic BTU Pearl and told him what I was looking for (basically something that will let me stay to the outside on house shots). He discouraged me from trying to play that line on a house shot and instead took me out to the lanes and helped me get some rotation so I could carry out the corners while playing 10. Used that tonight and worked out great. Carry percentage was very good and left only a couple of 7 pins on a few operator errors on my part.
Last game started to get a little tired and after a mid-game open I was at a <200 pace. Dug deep and found a late 4-bagger and 9 on the final ball to finish with the 233. Now I'll see if I can translate this success to my house shot league tomorrow night.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength