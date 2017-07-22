Sponsored Links







Page 3 of 3





Registered: 06/07/13

Posts: 509

I'd like to ask what you think makes your shotmaking consistency so high. do you key on certain things like release point in your swing/delivery? Is there a special fit or feel that allows you to eliminate release inconsistency?



just curious what you key on each pre-shot and delivery. do u area, line or target bowl?



keep up the good bowling!

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 491

I'm curious to know this as well. Fin is a machine week over week.



Bowling in a challenge league on Monday nights. Unsanctioned but they've been putting down sport patterns including 1:1 Red Square last week. Tonight they put out something a little friendlier. The shot was Kegel Big Ben, a 7.33:1 recreation pattern. I ate it up with scores of 234, 246, 254, and 233 for 967. My best bowling all season.



Over the weekend I went to see my driller to pick up my Fanatic BTU Pearl and told him what I was looking for (basically something that will let me stay to the outside on house shots). He discouraged me from trying to play that line on a house shot and instead took me out to the lanes and helped me get some rotation so I could carry out the corners while playing 10. Used that tonight and worked out great. Carry percentage was very good and left only a couple of 7 pins on a few operator errors on my part.



Last game started to get a little tired and after a mid-game open I was at a <200 pace. Dug deep and found a late 4-bagger and 9 on the final ball to finish with the 233. Now I'll see if I can translate this success to my house shot league tomorrow night. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 674

Originally Posted By: wronghander He discouraged me from trying to play that line on a house shot

I would tend to agree with him. If I am practicing and shooting well with stronger equipment on inside lines I would use in league, I will switch to something weaker and try to play outside of the river of oil. I can find a line straight up 6 to get me to the pocket nicely, but I have almost no room for error unless I pull it 2 boards and catch the river where it holds line to the pocket. If I miss right, it labors coming back. If I get fast or slow, it is magnified by the low volume flat oil outside of 8. I like it for practice because it ends up playing like a flat pattern.



I would tend to agree with him. If I am practicing and shooting well with stronger equipment on inside lines I would use in league, I will switch to something weaker and try to play outside of the river of oil. I can find a line straight up 6 to get me to the pocket nicely, but I have almost no room for error unless I pull it 2 boards and catch the river where it holds line to the pocket. If I miss right, it labors coming back. If I get fast or slow, it is magnified by the low volume flat oil outside of 8. I like it for practice because it ends up playing like a flat pattern.

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9465

Good suggestion, Mark. I agree also.



But, at my slower speed now, an outside line is even more disturbed by lack of speed. Medium and heavier balls overreact or react too early. My pearl gets the length, but iffy on the hit. It has to be perfect, or high rotation light hit for a splash.



That is why I have been playing around with a Urethane. I can stay outside longer with it. But, when I see too much forward roll coming off, I have to switch. Then it's graze the head pin and hit the 3 full, for a solid 10 pin every shot. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

