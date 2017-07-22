Sponsored Links







Registered: 06/07/13

Posts: 509

I'd like to ask what you think makes your shotmaking consistency so high. do you key on certain things like release point in your swing/delivery? Is there a special fit or feel that allows you to eliminate release inconsistency?



just curious what you key on each pre-shot and delivery. do u area, line or target bowl?



keep up the good bowling!

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197894 - 10:15 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 491

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 491A/S/L: 33/M/Mass I'm curious to know this as well. Fin is a machine week over week.



Bowling in a challenge league on Monday nights. Unsanctioned but they've been putting down sport patterns including 1:1 Red Square last week. Tonight they put out something a little friendlier. The shot was Kegel Big Ben, a 7.33:1 recreation pattern. I ate it up with scores of 234, 246, 254, and 233 for 967. My best bowling all season.



Over the weekend I went to see my driller to pick up my Fanatic BTU Pearl and told him what I was looking for (basically something that will let me stay to the outside on house shots). He discouraged me from trying to play that line on a house shot and instead took me out to the lanes and helped me get some rotation so I could carry out the corners while playing 10. Used that tonight and worked out great. Carry percentage was very good and left only a couple of 7 pins on a few operator errors on my part.



Last game started to get a little tired and after a mid-game open I was at a <200 pace. Dug deep and found a late 4-bagger and 9 on the final ball to finish with the 233. Now I'll see if I can translate this success to my house shot league tomorrow night. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top #197896 - Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread Re: wronghander] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 674

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 674A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: wronghander He discouraged me from trying to play that line on a house shot

I would tend to agree with him. If I am practicing and shooting well with stronger equipment on inside lines I would use in league, I will switch to something weaker and try to play outside of the river of oil. I can find a line straight up 6 to get me to the pocket nicely, but I have almost no room for error unless I pull it 2 boards and catch the river where it holds line to the pocket. If I miss right, it labors coming back. If I get fast or slow, it is magnified by the low volume flat oil outside of 8. I like it for practice because it ends up playing like a flat pattern.



I would tend to agree with him. If I am practicing and shooting well with stronger equipment on inside lines I would use in league, I will switch to something weaker and try to play outside of the river of oil. I can find a line straight up 6 to get me to the pocket nicely, but I have almost no room for error unless I pull it 2 boards and catch the river where it holds line to the pocket. If I miss right, it labors coming back. If I get fast or slow, it is magnified by the low volume flat oil outside of 8. I like it for practice because it ends up playing like a flat pattern.

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

