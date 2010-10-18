BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » So we moved to a new center
#197892 - Yesterday at 12:38 PM So we moved to a new center
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1291
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
and wow, the difference!

The old house just seemed to go through the motions. Ever since Brunswick got bought, it had been going downhill. Change of most of the employees were changed, and those that were kept were reduced in hours so much that our league coordinator was not working on league nights (or only for a little bit. . .) which seems a bit . . . wonky. They stopped stripping the lanes, only oiling them for about 35 feet and coming back, rarely cleaning the approaches (and then only cursorily) etc.

We moved to Arlington Lanes (in Riverside) - an independently owned house. The change is pleasantly startling.

First, we get two free games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which is nice. could be better, but it's nice - and we're not competing with cosmic bowling with [censored] music that's too loud and tons of parties with kiddies running around. It's open bowling, but it's nice. And they take care of us, even when we're just practicing.

Second, the place is CLEAN. Not like eat off the floor clean - that's not possible. smile But they are always out there cleaning something. They clean the approaches, they clean the caps, they clean the gutters, they clean everything. This is quite nice.

Third, they actually deal with the lanes. Strip them all the way to the pins, then lay down a very consistent pattern. It's not a simple pattern - there is an out of bounds outside 5, which does not seem a usual thing and was a REAL surprise. But once you figure things out, it's consistent and really rewards hitting your mark. First couple of sessions, I was trying to force it like I had to at the Bruns house, but last night I had finally figured out that I just needed to hit my marks, and let the ball go - be precise and smooth. I still have to read the transitions a bit better, but that's life, ain't it? smile

I haven't figured out the computer yet (and I'm an IT guy. . . ) - it's just weird. The displays are weird too (no arrows - they move YOU . . . ) but we're getting the hang of it.

They don't have good beer - but I can deal with that (and I'm picky since I brew my own and brew at a local brewery . . .) but their pretzels are REALLY good.

To say that I'm really enjoying this place is an understatement. It's nice to bowl at a center that considers bowlers to be their business. . . you know?
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197893 - Yesterday at 01:43 PM Re: So we moved to a new center [Re: mmalsed]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 459
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Yeah, Brunswick houses as a whole really went into the sh*ter after Bowlmor bought them. The staff changes, reduced hours, reduced customer focus and other things were really apparent.

Glad you guys found a new home where you're appreciated.
#197895 - Yesterday at 11:12 PM Re: So we moved to a new center [Re: mmalsed]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9464
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
mmalsed, I also moved to a house called Arlington, But in Arlington Hts, Ill. All the things you say ring true. It's privately owned and very bowler friendly. Free bowling for league members and reduced to Seniors.

Really surprised to see happy people there. Bowling is not a chore, but a pleasure. Only House I ever saw using 2 Oiler machines at once to do all 40. Hmmm, that means more then 1 laneman working too.

Hope your experience is as good as mine has been.

Oh yeah, I can't work those scorers either.
