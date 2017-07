Sponsored Links







12:38 PM So we moved to a new center mmalsed

The old house just seemed to go through the motions. Ever since Brunswick got bought, it had been going downhill. Change of most of the employees were changed, and those that were kept were reduced in hours so much that our league coordinator was not working on league nights (or only for a little bit. . .) which seems a bit . . . wonky. They stopped stripping the lanes, only oiling them for about 35 feet and coming back, rarely cleaning the approaches (and then only cursorily) etc.



We moved to Arlington Lanes (in Riverside) - an independently owned house. The change is pleasantly startling.



First, we get two free games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which is nice. could be better, but it's nice - and we're not competing with cosmic bowling with [censored] music that's too loud and tons of parties with kiddies running around. It's open bowling, but it's nice. And they take care of us, even when we're just practicing.



Second, the place is CLEAN. Not like eat off the floor clean - that's not possible. But they are always out there cleaning something. They clean the approaches, they clean the caps, they clean the gutters, they clean everything. This is quite nice.



To say that I'm really enjoying this place is an understatement. It's nice to bowl at a center that considers bowlers to be their business. . . you know? and wow, the difference!The old house just seemed to go through the motions. Ever since Brunswick got bought, it had been going downhill. Change of most of the employees were changed, and those that were kept were reduced in hours so much that our league coordinator was not working on league nights (or only for a little bit. . .) which seems a bit . . . wonky. They stopped stripping the lanes, only oiling them for about 35 feet and coming back, rarely cleaning the approaches (and then only cursorily) etc.We moved to Arlington Lanes (in Riverside) - an independently owned house. The change is pleasantly startling.First, we get two free games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which is nice. could be better, but it's nice - and we're not competing with cosmic bowling with [censored] music that's too loud and tons of parties with kiddies running around. It's open bowling, but it's nice. And they take care of us, even when we're just practicing.Second, the place is CLEAN. Not like eat off the floor clean - that's not possible.But they are always out there cleaning something. They clean the approaches, they clean the caps, they clean the gutters, they clean everything. This is quite nice.Third, they actually deal with the lanes. Strip them all the way to the pins, then lay down a very consistent pattern. It's not a simple pattern - there is an out of bounds outside 5, which does not seem a usual thing and was a REAL surprise. But once you figure things out, it's consistent and really rewards hitting your mark. First couple of sessions, I was trying to force it like I had to at the Bruns house, but last night I had finally figured out that I just needed to hit my marks, and let the ball go - be precise and smooth. I still have to read the transitions a bit better, but that's life, ain't it?I haven't figured out the computer yet (and I'm an IT guy. . . ) - it's just weird. The displays are weird too (no arrows - they move YOU . . . ) but we're getting the hang of it.They don't have good beer - but I can deal with that (and I'm picky since I brew my own and brew at a local brewery . . .) but their pretzels are REALLY good.To say that I'm really enjoying this place is an understatement. It's nice to bowl at a center that considers bowlers to be their business. . . you know? _________________________

Fri Aug 27 2004

01:43 PM Re: So we moved to a new center goobee





02/25/15

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 459A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Yeah, Brunswick houses as a whole really went into the sh*ter after Bowlmor bought them. The staff changes, reduced hours, reduced customer focus and other things were really apparent.



Glad you guys found a new home where you're appreciated. _________________________

