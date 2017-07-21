BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197886 - Yesterday at 11:24 AM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9463
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael


It's now July 11. 2 full weeks of a back how blocking the drive. but, concrete is poured.


Today is Jul 22, and the back hoe is still there. WTH!!









Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197889 - Today at 05:10 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 458
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Strange, you would think whoever owned that equipment would need it for other jobs.


















#197891 - Today at 07:41 PM Re: Lane Machine Breakdowns
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9463
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
OK, went to the lanes today. And, the desk people are describing the shot diff from what I saw. They didn't bowl on it. So, how do they know?

I never saw the total volume of oil. Just a hand written legend of how much at ev 5 foot intervals. The other lane man obviously copied it from his own machine read out. And, programmed this machine the same way.

One thing I noted that was weird. No oil outside of 8 on the right. But, some oil out to 3 on the left. Don't have an answer for that. Why oil on the left and not the right? Seems reversed to me. More use should get the oil.









