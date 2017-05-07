BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Loving the sport patterns
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197815 - 07/05/17 02:52 AM Re: Loving the sport patterns [Re: SteveH]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9463
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
It's been years since I bowled in a Friday Nite Classic League. And, Dead Man's Curve was the shot for the entire league.

If I recall, Straight up 8-9 was the line I played. And, If you could maintain the line, you could score. It was speed sensitive as well. Pretty much like playing the Shark without a back end.

Matte finish, solid balls were my call then. Worked the best for me. Didn't use a spare ball either. Chances are, if you missed a spare, you missed it right (right handed). Ball just didn't hook into the spare. Made me make tons of adjustments lining up.

I remember, I looked forward to bowling on it every week. A real challenge. But, 218 over a Summer league on that shot was very satisfying.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197835 - 07/10/17 10:59 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns [Re: SteveH]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 490
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
218 is excellent on that pattern. Great job.

Tonight the pattern was 40' Kegel Chichen Itza. I thought my 2000 pin down Ridiculous Asym was the way to go in practice trying to play straight up 8 but had to be absolutely perfect to strike. So I started with that but even the tiniest miss inside would leave an ugly split. 4th frame I thought I made a good shot and yelled out "carry" only to have the ball break through the headpin and leave a very ugly 6,7,8,10. Ended up making enough good shots to find a triple toward the end and get out of that game with a 189.

After leaving another two splits early in the 2nd decided to go to my 500 grit Pyramid Antidote and move 2&2 left, playing up 6. That worked a lot better and I started to string strikes. Got out of that game with a 208. Third game really started to put something together starting with strike, spare, followed by a 5-bagger. Missed outside though and ended the run with a washout, which I converted. Made a bad adjustment which caused me to miss inside on the next frame and leave a 4,7,10 that I could not convert, then a strike/spare to end the game with a 221. Final game started to get a little tired and started to lose ball reaction. Teammate noticed my feet were getting fast (which by default I tend to have fast feet) so I slowed it down and finished with 216 (including striking out in the 10th) after having only 86 through 5. Satisfying to follow up last week's 803 with an 834 on a different pattern.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top
#197864 - 07/17/17 10:41 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns [Re: SteveH]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 490
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Walked into the center tonight and saw the sheet for the pattern that was being put out, Kegel Red Square. Dead flat, 1:1 pattern. I figured so much for my 200+ average lasting in this league. But I had a great look in practice with my pin down 2000 grit Radical Ridiculous Asym and found the strike line the last couple of shots of warm up.

First frame I throw what I felt was a good shot but must have missed a little too much to the left cause I left half a loaf (bucket + 10 pin). Cleaned it up and then made sure I was lined up with my target and threw a triple en route to a clean 225 game. Had a dip in the next game with 191 as I started to get a little quick, but got it together and finished the night with 216 and 217 for an 849 series. Nobody else in the league broke 700 (one other left hander in the league FWIW).

I'll admit I did get lucky on a few shots that I pulled that resulted in Brooklyns and was fortunate that my misses left were makeable spares rather than washouts. Also, despite this being dead flat it still didn't play as difficult as Nationals for me. I had much better ball reaction on this pattern than either the team or d/s pattern and I knew if I hit my mark I had a great chance to strike. Only left two 7 pins all night.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top
#197890 - Today at 05:17 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns [Re: SteveH]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 458
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
My house started a small bi-monthly five gamer sport shot tournament. I'm thinking about bowling it to get experience on sport patterns. The 6:00 PM starting time is tough though, I get off at 5:00 and CA rush hour traffic is the pits.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by Dennis Michael - 52 minutes 27 seconds ago
Loving the sport patterns
by goobee - Today at 05:17 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - Yesterday at 11:54 PM
Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!
by goobee - 07/21/17 07:00 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 07/20/17 06:51 PM
New Ball
by 6_ball_man - 07/19/17 12:45 PM
2017 World Championships (Men & Women)
by Richie V. - 07/18/17 08:51 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 07/18/17 05:03 PM
Code Red
by djp1080 - 07/18/17 12:32 PM
2017 National sport adjusted average rule
by mmalsed - 07/18/17 11:48 AM
USBC grants certificate 11925 to unusual tournamen
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 07/17/17 11:13 PM
Any advice would be appreciated!
by iconz116 - 07/17/17 02:26 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.