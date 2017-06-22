#197853 - 06:00 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Talked about it last week with my I'm getting frustrated with house shots as well but for a little bit different reason. Having a hard time finding a line that allows me to get good consistent carry.I actually bowled 4 nights in a row this week (subbing on Wednesday and Thursday) and after bowling an 834 for 4 Monday on Kegel Chichen Itza I was really looking forward to the rest of the week. But it was downhill from there. Tuesday shot 646 (only 1 pin higher than my last 3 games on Monday), only 610 on Wednesday, and a disappointing 576 on Thursday.Just having a real hard time on the house shot getting consistently to the pocket and carrying well. I play the outside line the ball wants to immediately take off when it hits the dry. I move in, I start leaving flat 7s. I play the oil line around 10 and it works for a little bit but get badly punished with splits when I miss slightly inside or when the lanes change. Understandable on a sport shot but not a shot that's supposed to be easy. Ball changes don't do much for me either. Still shooing ok scores I suppose but when I see other people shooting telephone numbers I am unsatisfied with my results.Talked about it last week with my Pro Shop guy and he recommended the Brunswick BTU Pearl for the conditions I'm facing so I can stay outside and have something that's not going to over react off the dry, but he won't have it for me for another week. Hoping that helps, but for now at least my sport shot results are showing me that my game is improving. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

