#197746 - 06/22/17 12:27 AM
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 490
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
Congrats on the 7 and 30 clean. It's one thing to get easy lane conditions but it's another to take full advantage of it.
Got a chance to sub tonight at a center that I haven't bowled league at in two seasons. Coming back to it from a center where they try to at least make it a little challenging I could definitely tell the difference. Super duper hold, didn't have to put extra mustard on it to strike, and didn't have to adjust my line during the 3 games with the exception of moving my target closer when I started leaving ringing 7s. Didn't get a chance to warm up so got off to a bit of a slow start, but salvaged a 192 in the first game and then shot 257 clean and 234 with 1 open (on a terrible shot that I pulled badly) to finish with 682.
Fortunately got a temporary change in my work schedule which takes me through the end of summer so I'm available to bowl during the week now. I was able to find a Tuesday night team with a vacancy (that also happens to be in first place 3 weeks in, yay) so I'll be bowling with them starting next week while being on the sub list for Wednesday. A lot more fun than taking a lane by myself although I am still making use of the summer pass.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197748 - 06/22/17 09:46 PM
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 456
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Thanks wronghander. I think I've only subbed 3 times during the past few years. Whether real or not, I think there is an expectation by a team that a sub should bowl well. The added pressure on myself to perform makes it not fun for me.
#197761 - 06/24/17 11:46 PM
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 508
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
want to hear an interesting night of bowling? I'm subbing for a bowler having an elbow operation for the next 3 weeks on Wednesdays.
So last Wednesday warm-ups go well. seems to be an ok shot. They have me at leadoff so I bowl my first ball and it's a 9 spare no problem. Second ball Big Four. I convert it by sliding the six into the 4 which topples the seven.
The rest of the game is a grind out 190 something. My timing doesn't seem to be very good but my new spare ball looking good so far!
Second game spare turkey 4-6 split. I slide the six into the four like it's nothing! then I leave a pocket 4,7,10. I slide the 4 right into the 10!
I'm clean thru 2 and converted 3 major splits. so I leave a 2, 10 tryin to stay light. yep, those are easy. converted that and a 3,10 by the 6th frame. 7th frame 4, 9. no problem again. almost missed it in front of the 9.
wonder what would have happened if I left a 7, 10?
next day I go practice and leave a big 4. sorry didn't convert it. I slid the six into the 4 it fell and wobbled the 7 almost enough for it to fall.
I know its not historical or anything but, I wonder how many people have converted the big 4 and a 4, 6 in the same 3 game series?
I haven't made the big 4 since who knows when. years ago, but almost twice in the same week and actually did make the 4, 6 three times this week in those splits. new spare ball. I did go 30 clean but it was definitely interesting.
#197766 - 06/25/17 11:17 AM
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4533
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Nice, RayRay. I think the toughest split I've ever picked up was the 4-6-7 (right-handed), and that during warm-up. Went to get the two, turned back, and had a teammate point out to me that I managed to get the 6, too. When it actually counted, I converted the 4-6-7-9 this year for the first time.
#197836 - 07/11/17 12:50 PM
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 456
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Through 5 weeks, my grossly inflated average is 207.
I had a rude awakening last Saturday when I bowled the Glenn Allison tournament. In 4 games, I didn't break 200 once.
Sunday, I bowled a 655 easily in league. I cannot wait for this league to end. It's definitely hurting my game.
#197853 - 07/15/17 06:00 PM
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 490
A/S/L: 33/M/Mass
I'm getting frustrated with house shots as well but for a little bit different reason. Having a hard time finding a line that allows me to get good consistent carry.
I actually bowled 4 nights in a row this week (subbing on Wednesday and Thursday) and after bowling an 834 for 4 Monday on Kegel Chichen Itza I was really looking forward to the rest of the week. But it was downhill from there. Tuesday shot 646 (only 1 pin higher than my last 3 games on Monday), only 610 on Wednesday, and a disappointing 576 on Thursday.
Just having a real hard time on the house shot getting consistently to the pocket and carrying well. I play the outside line the ball wants to immediately take off when it hits the dry. I move in, I start leaving flat 7s. I play the oil line around 10 and it works for a little bit but get badly punished with splits when I miss slightly inside or when the lanes change. Understandable on a sport shot but not a shot that's supposed to be easy. Ball changes don't do much for me either. Still shooing ok scores I suppose but when I see other people shooting telephone numbers I am unsatisfied with my results.
Talked about it last week with my Pro Shop
guy and he recommended the Brunswick BTU Pearl for the conditions I'm facing so I can stay outside and have something that's not going to over react off the dry, but he won't have it for me for another week. Hoping that helps, but for now at least my sport shot results are showing me that my game is improving.
#197863 - 07/17/17 03:35 PM
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 456
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
The BTU is supposed to react similar to a urethane with reactive resin performance. It could work for you, keep us posted.
I bought a similar ball made by Blend10, the OSW which is designed to roll smoothly and not over react off the dry.
#197866 - 07/18/17 09:55 AM
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9462
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
I don't remember which it is. But, there was a Sport pattern that skewed the oil to the right side because of heavier use. The left side had less volume and thinner spread.
Can you help me with that?
#197872 - 07/19/17 05:33 AM
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9462
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
My team had 1 bad week all Summer, lost all 3.
because of that, we are chasing one team, 2 points ahead.
Won all 7 again yesterday.
So far, there are 2 teams and far behind are the other 12. We are 2 points apart, and have a lead of 12 on team in third.
I use this easier house shot to practice. My regular league in a diff house, on Wed nite has seen beneficial results. We have a 12 point lead in that league, in our division. Rolloffs in 2 weeks. 4 divisions of 8 teams each. Top 4 rolloff. Could be a $200 payout for each for the Summer if we win.
Edited by Dennis Michael (07/19/17 05:35 AM)
#197887 - 26 minutes 26 seconds ago
Re: Summer Leagues 2017 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1146
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA
|
7 weeks into my normal summer league- I've bowled 5 of those weeks so far. Trying to work on not accelerating my follow through as much and not turning the ball early. Going pretty well so far- I did have a week that I just couldn't relax enough to do either of those very well, but even that week I shot a 630 something. I had one of those weeks where I have the wrong ball in your hand for the first game because it's a ball I have had a lot of success with. I threw my Rocket Ship the first game, shoot 208, change to my Code Black, which has gotten very little use, and shoot 300-267 with it, including a missed 10 pin in game 3, so I threw 23 out of my last 24. Curious to see what may have happened had I thrown that ball from the start. Oh, well. I'll take it. 243 after the halfway point in the league.
