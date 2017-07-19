Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!

I found out that a new technology is available.
It is a sensor that is installed in a switchgrip equipped balance hole in a ball you do not care about (so...go through the closet and find a symmetrical without balance hole for this experiment)...then, you roll it about 6 or 8 times or whatever. Then, the sensor is removed and plugged into a 'pute via usb, and it downloads the speed, axis tilt, axis rotation and PAP for each of the shots! HOLY COW!!! My driller told me that it has pointed out errata in several people's stats, and it will DEFINITELY alter the way I have balls laid out and drilled. My PAP was ok over, but is apparently no longer 1/2"up. I am all about technology, so I am totally sold on this little device and software. See if it is available in your area!!
summer tough shot arsenal
Brunswick Danger Zone-500 dull
Storm Reign of Fire-1k dull
Storm HyRoad-2k dull
Monster Loch Ness Monster-2k dull
Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull
Elite Gold Label-4k+polish
Track 300T-3k+polish
Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish