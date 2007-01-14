Oh boy! Oh boy! Oh BOY!!!

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 783A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville I found out that a new technology is available.

It is a sensor that is installed in a switchgrip equipped balance hole in a ball you do not care about (so...go through the closet and find a symmetrical without balance hole for this experiment)...then, you roll it about 6 or 8 times or whatever. Then, the sensor is removed and plugged into a 'pute via usb, and it downloads the speed, axis tilt, axis rotation and PAP for each of the shots! HOLY COW!!! My driller told me that it has pointed out errata in several people's stats, and it will DEFINITELY alter the way I have balls laid out and drilled. My PAP was ok over, but is apparently no longer 1/2"up. I am all about technology, so I am totally sold on this little device and software. See if it is available in your area!! _________________________

would be nice to have a NAME, BRAND or something. How about a URL to a site?

http://www.ebibowling.com/about2



I'm not sure if Ebonite has a competitor now or if this is what 6_ball_man was referencing. There's a few videos you can find on youtube that show it in action.



When I first saw the post, this is what came to my mind.I'm not sure if Ebonite has a competitor now or if this is what 6_ball_man was referencing. There's a few videos you can find on youtube that show it in action.Mark

Where do I sign up?

I was told, Ebonite had this device a couple of years ago, but didn't know how to market it. Is it for pro shops or bowlers?



I was told, Ebonite had this device a couple of years ago, but didn't know how to market it. Is it for pro shops or bowlers?

Apparently, it is making a resurgence in bowling shows and gathering an audience. It inserts like a Switch grip or IT system in the balance hole of a ball. After use, remove and just plug it into a USB port and get the read out of your stats.

