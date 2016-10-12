Sooo...the two new releases are released. One is a symmetrical pearl named the Boogieman. https://monster-bowling.com/product/the-boogieman-monster-bowling-ball/
I tossed it at a "demo" day...turns out, I liked the look, but I have stuff in the bag that does what it does.
That day, I also tossed a Kraken. An asymmetrical solid...I liked THAT look a bunch and currently only had one asym in the bag...an oldish Rogue Cell that only gets use every year when I go to nats. This ball looked good on the housey shot they laid out AND the 42' "tough shot" that day. I told my friend I wanted it! This was back in May...he said, "They won't be released until July." and I said, "NO! I want THIS one!"
Check it out, if you want:https://monster-bowling.com/product/kraken-monster-bowling-ball/
Also! I found out that a new technology is available.
It is a sensor that is installed in a switchgrip equipped balance hole in a ball you do not care about (so...go through the closet and find a symmetrical without balance hole for this experiment)...then, you roll it about 6 or 8 times or whatever. Then, the sensor is removed and plugged into a 'pute via usb, and it downloads the speed, axis tilt, axis rotation and PAP for each of the shots! HOLY COW!!! My driller told me that it has pointed out errata in several people's stats, and it will DEFINITELY alter the way I have balls laid out and drilled. My PAP was ok over, but is apparently no longer 1/2"up. I am all about technology, so I am totally sold on this little device and software. See if it is available in your area!!