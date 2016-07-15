BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Tournaments » 2017 National sport adjusted average rule
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#194562 - 07/15/16 05:22 PM 2017 National sport adjusted average rule
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 453
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
OK, I understand the need to take a sports league average and to covert it to a comparable house shot average. However, I don't understand the 2017 Nationals rule which requires adjusting your Nationals average. Isn't that a true average of your bowling on National patterns? Why does that need to be adjusted? It would seem more correct to use either your "book" average or actual Nationals average, which ever is higher.

Thoughts?
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#194569 - 07/18/16 11:47 AM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule [Re: goobee]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1290
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
it's because the average isn't compared to the pattern we're bowling on, it's because the average is compared to everyone else.

When everyone else is bowling on pattern A (no matter what it is) and are comparing each other to average B (on a house pattern and thus distinctly higher than on a sport pattern) if you change either one for a small group, it becomes inequal.

It would be like giving that small group a house pattern to bowl on when everyone else gets the closer-to-sport-shot pattern.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#194582 - 07/24/16 02:22 AM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 453
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
The Nationals pattern really can't be compared to anything in the "wild". When A list bowlers like Walter Ray struggle, you know it is something special.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#194591 - 07/29/16 02:01 PM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule [Re: goobee]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1290
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Yes, true, but going in, all comparison needs to be at least somewhat on the same level.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197852 - 07/15/17 03:54 PM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule [Re: goobee]
dalion Offline
Junior Master

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 31
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
I understand the need for it. I didn't agree with it either.

Some of the bowlers in my group, who really arnt that good, have the adjusted avg of 200+.

BUT, I will say this: I've bowled better in this tourney than I did this year but yet THIS year, i'll make the most $$ I've ever made @Nationals $1200

Where as before my scores were in the regular divisions an in comparison w/ those guys, not very good, but in the middle division, the scores look good, even though adimittedly my scores were avg at best.
_________________________
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 15 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
The new 2016 avg adjustment: 205
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion
High Roller Tournament, highest round reached: 3rd

Top
#197860 - Yesterday at 11:57 AM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule [Re: goobee]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1290
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I know it's not perfect, but do you have any other suggestion? (not criticizing, just asking smile )
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197862 - Yesterday at 02:30 PM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 453
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
How about going with 21 games to establish a Nationals only average? During the first 3 tournaments you use the adjusted average rule then your Nationals average after that.

Realistically, I can't see people bagging 3 tournaments to get a fake average. Three years is a long time and will be expensive to do as well.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#197867 - Today at 11:48 AM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule [Re: goobee]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1290
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
that would work for those who do a lot of tournaments, but for those of us who do not, it would some issues, like how do we get those 21 games? (thought - have a regional center that puts down a "certified" pattern where you can qualify/set average. . . ?)
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Code Red
by djp1080 - 25 minutes 12 seconds ago
2017 National sport adjusted average rule
by mmalsed - Today at 11:48 AM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by Dennis Michael - Today at 09:55 AM
USBC grants certificate 11925 to unusual tournamen
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - Yesterday at 11:13 PM
Loving the sport patterns
by wronghander - Yesterday at 10:41 PM
Any advice would be appreciated!
by iconz116 - Yesterday at 02:26 PM
Stuart Williams Hy-Road Live
by BOSStull - 07/16/17 10:26 AM
Brunswick "The Grizz" Vintage Urethane ball
by nord - 07/16/17 01:17 AM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 07/15/17 01:33 PM
Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
by BOSStull - 07/15/17 06:06 AM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by W9JAB - 07/14/17 09:01 AM
Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane
by Dennis Michael - 07/10/17 09:47 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.