Topic Options Rate This Topic #194562 - 05:22 PM 2017 National sport adjusted average rule





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 453

OK, I understand the need to take a sports league average and to covert it to a comparable house shot average. However, I don't understand the 2017 Nationals rule which requires adjusting your Nationals average. Isn't that a true average of your bowling on National patterns? Why does that need to be adjusted? It would seem more correct to use either your "book" average or actual Nationals average, which ever is higher.

Thoughts?



Thoughts? _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#194569 - 11:47 AM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1290

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1290A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA it's because the average isn't compared to the pattern we're bowling on, it's because the average is compared to everyone else.



When everyone else is bowling on pattern A (no matter what it is) and are comparing each other to average B (on a house pattern and thus distinctly higher than on a sport pattern) if you change either one for a small group, it becomes inequal.



It would be like giving that small group a house pattern to bowl on when everyone else gets the closer-to-sport-shot pattern. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#194582 - 02:22 AM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 453

The Nationals pattern really can't be compared to anything in the "wild". When A list bowlers like Walter Ray struggle, you know it is something special.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

#194591 - 02:01 PM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1290

Yes, true, but going in, all comparison needs to be at least somewhat on the same level.

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#197852 - 03:54 PM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule





Registered: 05/15/15

Posts: 31

A/S/L: 46/M/VA Junior MasterRegistered: 05/15/15Posts: 31A/S/L: 46/M/VA I understand the need for it. I didn't agree with it either.



Some of the bowlers in my group, who really arnt that good, have the adjusted avg of 200+.



BUT, I will say this: I've bowled better in this tourney than I did this year but yet THIS year, i'll make the most $$ I've ever made @Nationals $1200



Where as before my scores were in the regular divisions an in comparison w/ those guys, not very good, but in the middle division, the scores look good, even though adimittedly my scores were avg at best. _________________________

Avg: 208

High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)

High series: 815

USBC Open: 15 consecutive years

Open Avg: 184

The new 2016 avg adjustment: 205

2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

High Roller Tournament, highest round reached: 3rd



#197860 - 11:57 AM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1290

I know it's not perfect, but do you have any other suggestion? (not criticizing, just asking

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#197862 - 02:30 PM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 453

How about going with 21 games to establish a Nationals only average? During the first 3 tournaments you use the adjusted average rule then your Nationals average after that.

Realistically, I can't see people bagging 3 tournaments to get a fake average. Three years is a long time and will be expensive to do as well.



Realistically, I can't see people bagging 3 tournaments to get a fake average. Three years is a long time and will be expensive to do as well. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

#197867 - 11:48 AM Re: 2017 National sport adjusted average rule

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1290

that would work for those who do a lot of tournaments, but for those of us who do not, it would some issues, like how do we get those 21 games? (thought - have a regional center that puts down a "certified" pattern where you can qualify/set average. . . ?)

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

