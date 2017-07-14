BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197849 - 07/14/17 07:37 PM USBC grants certificate 11925 to unusual tournamen
YankeeBastid
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 06/11/17
Posts: 3
A/S/L: 70/m/SouthCarolina
It may be time to look outside the box to help resurrect the sport. This is a free to play online tournament run daily that uses scores rolled in USBC sanctioned league or tournament events. If that tweeks your imagination, pay a visit to potbowling.com . Good luck!

#197865 - Yesterday at 11:13 PM Re: USBC grants certificate 11925 to unusual tournamen [Re: YankeeBastid]
rrb6699 (RayRay)
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 508
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
I took a look at that. wonder when it will start? rules are a bit complex. they should do the scoring more straight forward.

I've been entering Rolltech with my league scores. it's got scr & hdcp brackets too as its own weekly event. pretty cool.

makes league interesting and you can see standings for events immediately.

