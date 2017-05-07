Loving the sport patterns

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9456A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill It's been years since I bowled in a Friday Nite Classic League. And, Dead Man's Curve was the shot for the entire league.



If I recall, Straight up 8-9 was the line I played. And, If you could maintain the line, you could score. It was speed sensitive as well. Pretty much like playing the Shark without a back end.



Matte finish, solid balls were my call then. Worked the best for me. Didn't use a spare ball either. Chances are, if you missed a spare, you missed it right (right handed). Ball just didn't hook into the spare. Made me make tons of adjustments lining up.



I remember, I looked forward to bowling on it every week. A real challenge. But, 218 over a Summer league on that shot was very satisfying. _________________________

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 490A/S/L: 33/M/Mass 218 is excellent on that pattern. Great job.



Tonight the pattern was 40' Kegel Chichen Itza. I thought my 2000 pin down Ridiculous Asym was the way to go in practice trying to play straight up 8 but had to be absolutely perfect to strike. So I started with that but even the tiniest miss inside would leave an ugly split. 4th frame I thought I made a good shot and yelled out "carry" only to have the ball break through the headpin and leave a very ugly 6,7,8,10. Ended up making enough good shots to find a triple toward the end and get out of that game with a 189.



After leaving another two splits early in the 2nd decided to go to my 500 grit Pyramid Antidote and move 2&2 left, playing up 6. That worked a lot better and I started to string strikes. Got out of that game with a 208. Third game really started to put something together starting with strike, spare, followed by a 5-bagger. Missed outside though and ended the run with a washout, which I converted. Made a bad adjustment which caused me to miss inside on the next frame and leave a 4,7,10 that I could not convert, then a strike/spare to end the game with a 221. Final game started to get a little tired and started to lose ball reaction. Teammate noticed my feet were getting fast (which by default I tend to have fast feet) so I slowed it down and finished with 216 (including striking out in the 10th) after having only 86 through 5. Satisfying to follow up last week's 803 with an 834 on a different pattern. _________________________

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 490A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Walked into the center tonight and saw the sheet for the pattern that was being put out, Kegel Red Square. Dead flat, 1:1 pattern. I figured so much for my 200+ average lasting in this league. But I had a great look in practice with my pin down 2000 grit Radical Ridiculous Asym and found the strike line the last couple of shots of warm up.



First frame I throw what I felt was a good shot but must have missed a little too much to the left cause I left half a loaf (bucket + 10 pin). Cleaned it up and then made sure I was lined up with my target and threw a triple en route to a clean 225 game. Had a dip in the next game with 191 as I started to get a little quick, but got it together and finished the night with 216 and 217 for an 849 series. Nobody else in the league broke 700 (one other left hander in the league FWIW).



I'll admit I did get lucky on a few shots that I pulled that resulted in Brooklyns and was fortunate that my misses left were makeable spares rather than washouts. Also, despite this being dead flat it still didn't play as difficult as Nationals for me. I had much better ball reaction on this pattern than either the team or d/s pattern and I knew if I hit my mark I had a great chance to strike. Only left two 7 pins all night. _________________________

