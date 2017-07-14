BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197855 - Today at 10:26 AM Stuart Williams Hy-Road Live
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1051
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
I came across this on my Facebook feed.

1592 with 94% carry and 82% strike-on-strike and all it took was a new ball Stuart Williams?

And that new ball? The Hy-Road Live. The Hy-Road Live is the Worldwide release of the original Hy-Road.

Usually i would not even think a new ball would be the reason for one's success, but seeing that it was the Hy-Road I can understand why. I have experienced a similar success with my new Hy-Road bowling 20 pins above my average over my last four series.

Facebook link
https://www.facebook.com/SanMarinoOpen/?fref=mentions
_________________________
Average 214
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





