Stuart Williams Hy-Road Live

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1051

60/M /Georgia



1592 with 94% carry and 82% strike-on-strike and all it took was a new ball Stuart Williams



And that new ball? The Hy-Road Live. The Hy-Road Live is the Worldwide release of the original Hy-Road.



Usually i would not even think a new ball would be the reason for one's success, but seeing that it was the Hy-Road I can understand why. I have experienced a similar success with my new Hy-Road bowling 20 pins above my average over my last four series.



link

And that new ball? The Hy-Road Live. The Hy-Road Live is the Worldwide release of the original Hy-Road.

Usually i would not even think a new ball would be the reason for one's success, but seeing that it was the Hy-Road I can understand why. I have experienced a similar success with my new Hy-Road bowling 20 pins above my average over my last four series.

Average 214

, HS 811



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









Average 214 HG 300, HS 811

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

