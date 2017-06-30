Lane Machine Breakdowns

The past 2 weeks of bowling have been....... different. I found out yesterday that the new Brunswick machine is NOT stripping correctly. It seems to strip in lines downlane. Some boards stripped, others not.
Desk guy told me they are working on it.
Well, this house is in trouble. 2 bar tenders have been let go for over filling drinks. The Manager, who stood up to the Corporate Auditors who found that problem, and defended the bar tenders, just quit. This is on top of the head Laneman who quit last month. And, left the lane machine not working.
They are under staffed, and service is not good. People wait at the desk for a lane, because the desk person has to go in the back office to record their daily receipts. Often, the desk person also runs the concession. So, wait for a lane or your burger.
But, the building has been painted outside, red, black, white and grey stripes. The interior is in various stages of remodel. All, unfinished. Half painted walls every where. Bathrooms need help, as they fired the cleaning crew and employees have to clean them.
This buyout of Brunswick took a top 10 house, Nationally, and made it a sorry place to go.
Oh, and the water main to the building broke 2 weeks ago. We now have a 4 foot deep hole in the main drive, with water spewing out. There is a backhoe blocking the path of cars.
If this happened during league season, teams would be bolting.
The lane condition is the least of the problems.
