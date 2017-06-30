Lane Machine Breakdowns

Sponsored Links







2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1049

A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1049A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: BOSStull Originally Posted By: BOSStull



Our THS has not been the same for 4 weeks. Week 1 of bowling was the normal house shot. The next week a noticeable change very dry with a lot of complaints from bowlers. Week 3 oiled with an older machine. Lane man said the other one broke last week. This time it was like a reverse blocks outside of 5 being out of bounds.. This week again oiled differently again. This time a noticeable visual difference. No longer the usual BOWLMOR 24" start of the oil but more like 6-8 in.I was asssured this time that this pattern is it until they start using a brand new machine in a couple of weeks. I have bowled near or above average each week so it was no big deal but it sure put my team mates in a FUNK. I wonder what it is going to be like in a couple weeks. I do hope they keep the stat of the oil at 6. Our first lane machine break down in a long time occurred a couple of weeks ago and has created havoc among many bowlers accustomed to a specific THS shot.Our THS has not been the same for 4 weeks. Week 1 of bowling was the normal house shot. The next week a noticeable change very dry with a lot of complaints from bowlers. Week 3 oiled with an older machine. Lane man said the other one broke last week. This time it was like a reverse blocks outside of 5 being out of bounds..This week again oiled differently again. This time a noticeable visual difference. No longer the usual BOWLMOR 24" start of the oil but more like 6-8 in.I was asssured this time that this pattern is it until they start using a brand new machine in a couple of weeks. I have bowled near or above average each week so it was no big deal but it sure put my team mates in a FUNK. I wonder what it is going to be like in a couple weeks. I do hope they keep the stat of the oil at 6.



Originally Posted By: BOSStull It was our Brunswick machine that broke. The older Kegel machine is being used now. I was told they are getting a new machine. I would be happy with the Kegel. It laid a good THS down last week. Spoke too soon. Back to the shot with outside out of 5 being out of bounds. Bring on the mew machine. This is it. Same this week. Kegel machine. I considered the outside shot was my A game. Since it was no longer there I was forced to move in and bowled well. As long as they are consistent I will be happy.

Average 214

, HS 811



https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/









_________________________Average 214 HG 300 , HS 811

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9456

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9456A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill The past 2 weeks of bowling have been....... different. I found out yesterday that the new Brunswick machine is NOT stripping correctly. It seems to strip in lines downlane. Some boards stripped, others not.



Desk guy told me they are working on it.



Well, this house is in trouble. 2 bar tenders have been let go for over filling drinks. The Manager, who stood up to the Corporate Auditors who found that problem, and defended the bar tenders, just quit. This is on top of the head Laneman who quit last month. And, left the lane machine not working.



They are under staffed, and service is not good. People wait at the desk for a lane, because the desk person has to go in the back office to record their daily receipts. Often, the desk person also runs the concession. So, wait for a lane or your burger.



But, the building has been painted outside, red, black, white and grey stripes. The interior is in various stages of remodel. All, unfinished. Half painted walls every where. Bathrooms need help, as they fired the cleaning crew and employees have to clean them.



This buyout of Brunswick took a top 10 house, Nationally, and made it a sorry place to go.



Oh, and the water main to the building broke 2 weeks ago. We now have a 4 foot deep hole in the main drive, with water spewing out. There is a backhoe blocking the path of cars.



If this happened during league season, teams would be bolting.



The lane condition is the least of the problems. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1287

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1287A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Our league fled from Brunswick to an independent center. Whether the machines were not functioning correctly or just being used incorrectly or just not caring. . . well, the new (old) independent house is really treating us better. Full-strip just before league and nobody allowed on the lanes before we bowl.



So much nicer! _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9456

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9456A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



Anyone read the article in



Heard today that a few teams are not coming back for Monday. And, they don't know about my team that is leaving too. Probably 6 of the 24 teams are leaving Monday, and 4 of the 16 on thursday men's.



It's now July 11. 2 full weeks of a back how blocking the drive. but, concrete is poured. MMalsed, that's a bowling alley, not entertainment center.Anyone read the article in Bowling This Month , by Johnson. good quote. "Bowling is governed by lane conditions and equipment." Is the bowler really immaterial?Heard today that a few teams are not coming back for Monday. And, they don't know about my team that is leaving too. Probably 6 of the 24 teams are leaving Monday, and 4 of the 16 on thursday men's.It's now July 11. 2 full weeks of a back how blocking the drive. but, concrete is poured. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 451

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 451A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Before I retired from bowling in 1991, I don't recall much complaining about lane conditions. Complaints about approaches were plenty but lanes, no. It appears times have really changed and definitely not for the better. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

