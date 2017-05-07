Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197815 - 02:52 AM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9455

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9455A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill It's been years since I bowled in a Friday Nite Classic League. And, Dead Man's Curve was the shot for the entire league.



If I recall, Straight up 8-9 was the line I played. And, If you could maintain the line, you could score. It was speed sensitive as well. Pretty much like playing the Shark without a back end.



Matte finish, solid balls were my call then. Worked the best for me. Didn't use a spare ball either. Chances are, if you missed a spare, you missed it right (right handed). Ball just didn't hook into the spare. Made me make tons of adjustments lining up.



I remember, I looked forward to bowling on it every week. A real challenge. But, 218 over a Summer league on that shot was very satisfying. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197835 - 10:59 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns Re: SteveH] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 488

A/S/L: 33/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 488A/S/L: 33/M/Mass 218 is excellent on that pattern. Great job.



Tonight the pattern was 40' Kegel Chichen Itza. I thought my 2000 pin down Ridiculous Asym was the way to go in practice trying to play straight up 8 but had to be absolutely perfect to strike. So I started with that but even the tiniest miss inside would leave an ugly split. 4th frame I thought I made a good shot and yelled out "carry" only to have the ball break through the headpin and leave a very ugly 6,7,8,10. Ended up making enough good shots to find a triple toward the end and get out of that game with a 189.



After leaving another two splits early in the 2nd decided to go to my 500 grit Pyramid Antidote and move 2&2 left, playing up 6. That worked a lot better and I started to string strikes. Got out of that game with a 208. Third game really started to put something together starting with strike, spare, followed by a 5-bagger. Missed outside though and ended the run with a washout, which I converted. Made a bad adjustment which caused me to miss inside on the next frame and leave a 4,7,10 that I could not convert, then a strike/spare to end the game with a 221. Final game started to get a little tired and started to lose ball reaction. Teammate noticed my feet were getting fast (which by default I tend to have fast feet) so I slowed it down and finished with 216 (including striking out in the 10th) after having only 86 through 5. Satisfying to follow up last week's 803 with an 834 on a different pattern. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel