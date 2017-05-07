Loving the sport patterns

218 is excellent on that pattern. Great job.
Tonight the pattern was 40' Kegel Chichen Itza. I thought my 2000 pin down Ridiculous Asym was the way to go in practice trying to play straight up 8 but had to be absolutely perfect to strike. So I started with that but even the tiniest miss inside would leave an ugly split. 4th frame I thought I made a good shot and yelled out "carry" only to have the ball break through the headpin and leave a very ugly 6,7,8,10. Ended up making enough good shots to find a triple toward the end and get out of that game with a 189.
After leaving another two splits early in the 2nd decided to go to my 500 grit Pyramid Antidote and move 2&2 left, playing up 6. That worked a lot better and I started to string strikes. Got out of that game with a 208. Third game really started to put something together starting with strike, spare, followed by a 5-bagger. Missed outside though and ended the run with a washout, which I converted. Made a bad adjustment which caused me to miss inside on the next frame and leave a 4,7,10 that I could not convert, then a strike/spare to end the game with a 221. Final game started to get a little tired and started to lose ball reaction. Teammate noticed my feet were getting fast (which by default I tend to have fast feet) so I slowed it down and finished with 216 (including striking out in the 10th) after having only 86 through 5. Satisfying to follow up last week's 803 with an 834 on a different pattern.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Current Arsenal: DV8 Grudge, Pyramid Antidote, Radical Ridiculous Asym, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength