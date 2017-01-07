Visionary Midnight Scorcher Particle Urethane

Sponsored Links







Hello All,



I recently obtained a Visionary



I have done some research since I got the ball and learned some interesting things about its construction and performance.



The

The specs of the DC core are: a high RG of 2.63 but also a very high Differential of .063.

The ball is actually a weak asymmetric with an intermediate differential of .006.

I laid this ball out as a symmetric, which is ok to do because of the weak asymmetry.

The ball is drilled with a strong Full Roller layout with pin at 3 3/8.



These core specs, combined with the super strong cover, make the ball very smooth and controllable with a very heavy roll.



According to Visionary Bowling the particles in the ball are a very tough, but soft Polybutadiene compound, somewhat similar to the rubber used in tires.

The particles have the ability to absorb small amounts of oil and expand slightly to create even more traction in the oil, and that is why the ball feels like it has beard stubble once it gets some oil on it.

The Particles act like tire treads and allow the Scorcher to hook in even the heaviest oils.



The stock grit is 320 wet sand, but this was way, way, way too strong for me on a house shot regardless of the density of the oil volume.

After experimentation, I settled on 1500 grit. This suits my slower ball speed and full roll.

Remember, when changing the surface of this ball, only use Scotch-Brite pads or you will sand down the particles and lose the reaction.



In the test video below, I am bowing on the Big Ben pattern and the lane surface is the very slick Brunswick Anvilane.

This particular lane is very, very smooth as it never gets league play and has not been tracked in.

Compared to the same pattern on the league lanes, this lane has 6 boards less hook for me with this ball, so I had to stand more right and go down and in.



Please feel free to comment if you have more technical information on this unique ball which seems especially made for my vintage style of play.



I have attached a photo which allows you to see the particles which shine like stars in the



Enjoy the heavy rolling, hard hitting



Best viewed in fullscreen 1080p



From what I found out about this ball is it needs oil, but it would be interesting to see what happens at a dry lane.

I am a proponent of particle covers, and have 3 in my bag today. Hard to find current balls with that technology. As, porous covers seem to be the flavor of the day.



The particle expansion is a new twist to me. My balls are diamond and carbon particles. They act more like studded snow tires. But, each ball in my bag gets good traction. Different oil volume dictates the different cover I will use. (Particle-pearl, particle-soft and particle-hard covers)



Like you, since my knee operations, ball speed has been my problem. What used to be 17.5 mph now is more in the 12.5-13 range.



I recently got my first all urethane ball. Was prompted to do so by reading your other topic. Thank you for that. The outside, straight-up line is so new and different to me. _________________________

I recently got my first all urethane ball. Was prompted to do so by reading your other topic. Thank you for that. The outside, straight-up line is so new and different to me.



Yes, I always use white inserts on my balls so I can visually see my rotation to help me know when I am releasing the ball correctly or incorrectly.



I am really liking my first particle ball.

I love it because it has the control and motion of a urethane ball without the progressive reduction in hitting power that happens to all urethane balls as they get more and more oil on them.

The Scorcher has the control of urethane and the hitting power of reactive.



found it on back room shelf. Had been drilled in error few years ago, but never used. I talked with

He plugged it and drilled for me. No charge.



I was going to say the same thing until I saw you already said it. When I got my Super Natural I was also thinking of getting the blue hammer.



I am curious about how the Blue Hammer works on modern house shots.

The out of box grit is 4000!

Why?

That is a very high grit for a urethane ball.

For 15 lbs,

The RG is medium high: 2.57

The Diff is medium: .032.

Strange, but the RG and Diff are identical to my LM Terminator, (2.58, .032).



I'm having trouble playing an outside shot, straight up. I'm just not familiar with it. I tend to push it too far down lane. If I don't, it crowds the head pin. Somewhere, there is a shot. I just cant find it.



Straight up 6-8 is the best target area. And, that's almost always dry. But, works better with my slower speed.



