I won $350 in a tournament sponsored by the center I bowl in so I decided to put some of that money back to the Pro Shop
.
I got a Storm Code Red with a pin up layout.
I'm still using a Mission X, which works well for me on most conditions. There are times when it doesn't turn the corner as I move left.
The code red is a hooking machine. It really reacts to friction on the lane.
In my night league, the center puts down a fresh layer of oil on top of what they put out in the morning. This double oil presents problems until it starts to break down. This is where the Mission X wasn't working too well. The code red is perfect on this shot as there is enough oil where I can still stand right of the 20 board.
I also bowl in a day league. We follow one league of senior women bowlers. They don't take much off but push the oil around a little. It's not quite pristine conditions but it's close to being the typical 10 - 10 41 ft shot.
The code red seems to be too much ball for these conditions. In the middle of game one, I was already standing at 25, drift to 28 and hitting 8 at the break point. (That's 8 boards left of where I stand for the Mission X) For me, at least, I found the ball to strike well but it has no miss room inside and I need to throw my best shot every time. After a 163 game I put it back in the bag.
I have only put 10 games on it. It not only likes oil but it needs oil to perform. I plan to practice on Saturday. Maybe It'll settle down a little with more games on it.
It's a hooking machine that's for certain.