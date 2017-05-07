Sponsored Links







I got a Storm Code Red with a pin up layout.



I'm still using a Mission X, which works well for me on most conditions. There are times when it doesn't turn the corner as I move left.



The code red is a hooking machine. It really reacts to friction on the lane.



In my night league, the center puts down a fresh layer of oil on top of what they put out in the morning. This double oil presents problems until it starts to break down. This is where the Mission X wasn't working too well. The code red is perfect on this shot as there is enough oil where I can still stand right of the 20 board.



I also bowl in a day league. We follow one league of senior women bowlers. They don't take much off but push the oil around a little. It's not quite pristine conditions but it's close to being the typical 10 - 10 41 ft shot.



The code red seems to be too much ball for these conditions. In the middle of game one, I was already standing at 25, drift to 28 and hitting 8 at the break point. (That's 8 boards left of where I stand for the Mission X) For me, at least, I found the ball to strike well but it has no miss room inside and I need to throw my best shot every time. After a 163 game I put it back in the bag.



I have only put 10 games on it. It not only likes oil but it needs oil to perform. I plan to practice on Saturday. Maybe It'll settle down a little with more games on it.



A/S/L: 70/m/IL Thanks for the report Bill. I bought a Code Black a few months ago. My first night out with it my 2nd game was a 260+. It would come back from leaked shots to the right and that night it gave me hold on the shots towards the middle which I've not seen very often with anything I have.

Since that first night, I've not witnessed the hold I had. The Code Black is plenty strong. Got the thumb hole opened up a little a couple of days ago and have to give it a go again.

Picked up the Storm Torrent and it seems to be very smooth off the spot. Quite controllable. It should help me for this Fall and it may become the first ball out of the bag.

Good luck!

