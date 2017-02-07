BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197815 - Today at 02:52 AM Re: Loving the sport patterns
It's been years since I bowled in a Friday Nite Classic League. And, Dead Man's Curve was the shot for the entire league.

If I recall, Straight up 8-9 was the line I played. And, If you could maintain the line, you could score. It was speed sensitive as well. Pretty much like playing the Shark without a back end.

Matte finish, solid balls were my call then. Worked the best for me. Didn't use a spare ball either. Chances are, if you missed a spare, you missed it right (right handed). Ball just didn't hook into the spare. Made me make tons of adjustments lining up.

I remember, I looked forward to bowling on it every week. A real challenge. But, 218 over a Summer league on that shot was very satisfying.
