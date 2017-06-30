Sponsored Links







Ball surfacing question





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 446

I have a Storm Hy-road Pearl that I'm trying to make less flippy. I had it taken down to 2000 grit so as to try to take some of the energy out of the ball before it hits the back end. I now have a harder time getting the ball through the front ball of the lanes, it tries to grab right away off my hand. Additional, it still flips hard on the back end.



Would it be worth while to try taking the ball down further and adding polish to help it get past the heads? Or will the polish negate the sanding efforts?



Thoughts? _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Ball surfacing question 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 460

What's the length of the oil pattern? Where are you targeting at the arrows? At 40 feet?



Approximate ball speed? Approximate axis rotation? _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Re: Ball surfacing question djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 305

A/S/L: 70/m/IL I tend to like flippy balls I guess, but I picked up a Torrent and it's not flippy even with the layout 50 x 3 3/8 x 30.

Have two Hy-Roads, but no pearls. Use Reacta Shine on them and they just work.

Perhaps after you took the polish off and went down in the finish you might want to put polish back on it. That might do the trick for you.

Wonder if you're throwing it slower than before along with plenty of revs.

Good luck!

Re: Ball surfacing question goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 446

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 What's the length of the oil pattern? Where are you targeting at the arrows? At 40 feet?

Approximate ball speed? Approximate axis rotation?

I have no idea, it's a really easy house shot. I usually target about a yard beyond the arrows.



Approximate ball speed? Approximate axis rotation?



I have no idea, it's a really easy house shot. I usually target about a yard beyond the arrows.



I've never calculated my speed but the scoreboard usually shows no more than 13-14 mph. When my arc is tight, I can count upwards to 9 or so revs from the first rev to where it touches the pins.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Re: Ball surfacing question goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 446

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 446A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Originally Posted By: djp1080 I tend to like flippy balls I guess, but I picked up a Torrent and it's not flippy even with the layout 50 x 3 3/8 x 30.

Have two Hy-Roads, but no pearls. Use Reacta Shine on them and they just work.

Perhaps after you took the polish off and went down in the finish you might want to put polish back on it. That might do the trick for you.

Wonder if you're throwing it slower than before along with plenty of revs.

Good luck!



Yeah, I have been told that I have more revs than speed. That puts me at a disadvantage on slower conditions.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Re: Ball surfacing question 82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 460

A/S/L: 69/M/California Assuming you don't want to re-drill your ball, to reduce perceived 'flip' means you have to reduce 'flair'.



Extender Polish will reduce flair, but will also increase skid. This effect doesn't last more than a game or 2. Maybe less if you get good RPM's.



A more promising approach would be to get slightly inside of your ball and stay there through the release. Axis rotation will be decreased, skid will be decreased and friction will occur earlier. Since more RPM's will be scrubbed off earlier, flair will be reduce and hook will be decreased. What was angular becomes a smooth arc.



During this process, watch carefully how your ball reacts in the pocket. If you remove too much axis rotation, you'll begin to hang weak 10's.



The angle you use to the pocket is also important. Most people as they move left begin to over-compensate by turning over their wrists which simply increase axis rotation and defeats the whole purpose.



Try not to get caught up visually with your ball's motion. It may seem to move a lot, but if it gets to the pocket without enough RPM's is will simply deflect.



Instead, try to find the most direct line to the pocket, that uses the least RPM's but will still carry. Only the Belmos and Tacketts of this world can wing it from gutter to gutter and still have enough to carry after their ball recovers.



With the new equipment, we can all create huge hooks, but we can't all create the RPM's necessary to carry more strikes. Usually, just the opposite occurs. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Re: Ball surfacing question djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 305

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Have an idea for you. Two things that you can do to cut down on revs are: First try and move your index finger closer to your middle finger. Second, don't tuck your pinky finger and move your pinky finger away from your ring finger a bit.

The first one should help you roll more forward rather than coming around the ball. The second one is one used primarily to cut down on revs for spare shots.

There's one last one break your wrist back a little rather than cupping the ball. That should help, too.

Re: Ball surfacing question SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 738

I've had my Hy Road Pearl heading onto the 4th year now. Resurfaced a few times, always down to the original 1500-grit polished. The key to the HRP and length for me is to polish it, I use the Reacta Shine. Once I started resurfacing down to 360 grit and back up. The extra steps really work with this ball, and still love the predictability of symmetricals.

On the drier shots I'll use a light polish on the spinner every week. Never a problem through the fronts. It's the only ball I never use a pad on until resurfacing, it's built like a brick. Use some polish and try to take some hand out of it.



On the drier shots I'll use a light polish on the spinner every week. Never a problem through the fronts. It's the only ball I never use a pad on until resurfacing, it's built like a brick. Use some polish and try to take some hand out of it. _________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Re: Ball surfacing question goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 446

I may just sell it then. I got this a while back before I knew my preference was arc vs flip.

Anybody interested in a 14lbs Hy-Road Pearl?



Anybody interested in a 14lbs Hy-Road Pearl? _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top

