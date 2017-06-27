BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197781 - 06/27/17 12:52 AM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
Originally Posted By: W9JAB

The size can't changed, so are they pumped up with air?


There have been many occasions I wished my ball was just a little bit bigger and I would have picked up that friggin' 10-pin. Pump that sucker up! rotfl
#197803 - 07/01/17 04:24 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
Is "filler" the way weight is controlled/varied on the ball?
If not, just how is the weight of a ball manipulated?
#197804 - 07/01/17 05:11 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq9iW_Pdbvs

The answer to your question is about 4:45 into this video.
#197808 - Yesterday at 09:53 AM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger
So in effect, they are pumped up with air!
Thanks,
JOE
#197810 - Yesterday at 04:30 PM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger

Honey Badger Core
Honey Badger Core


