#197551 - 10:30 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships





Registered: 05/15/15

Posts: 29

Registered: 05/15/15

Shot 611 dbls: 202, 198, 211

singles: disappointed I couldn't finish it off w/a 600, but content w/ a 588: 183, 223, 182

team was actually a 528: 135 ugh, 174, 217



Avg'd 201 today, 191 overall.

44 strikes, 38 spares, 12 opens



Doubles partner had a couple 190s and a bad 156 game, man so close!! finished 1157, which as of now is 30th place?

our team finished w/ 2586, so we're in the top 100 at least, for now.



all Standard division



Overall finished 1727, so better than Pete



Outside of the 10 board, an it wasn't coming back, inside of 15? and it was goin left, hard left. Threw straight @spares cuz the hook shot too unpredictable. Yeah the shot is tough for sure, an not all that consistent. plan on making continuous adjustments.



other notes: Nevada law states EVERYONE must be buckled up in the car, so keep that in mind if u'r driving or uber'ing.

Southpoint: Really south of the strip, was not impressed w/ the buffet. Course once u've had the lobster/prime rib buffet @Valley View Casino in SoCal, everything else kinda pales in comparision. Tried the prime rib restaurant, that was actually pretty good. heard a lot of the places are over priced. If u r staying at the hotel, apparently bowlers get a special rate, $57 w/ usbc card? also u get a coupon book, which has a 1/2 price buffet coupon, add a players club card an get an additional discount, which for me, made the buffet $5 for lunch. Prolly best to use the 1/2 off coupon for the seafood buffet @dinner.



Avg: 208

High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)

High series: 815

USBC Open: 15 consecutive years

Open Avg: 184

The new 2016 avg adjustment: 205

2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

High Roller Tournament, highest round reached: 3rd



