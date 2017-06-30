BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in.
#197806 - Yesterday at 09:07 PM Re: Getting closer..... [Re: goobee]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 507
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
Billy Knox was First to bowl 300 in ABC Tournament, 1913, so I doubt that was the first 300 ever bowled.

Bev Ortner - First woman to bowl sanctioned 800 series (818 in 1968)

Graz Castellano - first televised 300 game (Graz Castellano, 1953)

the first woman to shoot 300 was in the same few years - mid nine-teens, I think 1917. I forgot her name but she was a lefty I remember.
Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
