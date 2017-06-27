BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
ChatBox:

#197791 - Today at 02:22 PM Ball surfacing question
goobee
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 442
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I have a Storm Hy-road Pearl that I'm trying to make less flippy. I had it taken down to 2000 grit so as to try to take some of the energy out of the ball before it hits the back end. I now have a harder time getting the ball through the front ball of the lanes, it tries to grab right away off my hand. Additional, it still flips hard on the back end.

Would it be worth while to try taking the ball down further and adding polish to help it get past the heads? Or will the polish negate the sanding efforts?

Thoughts?
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197792 - Today at 06:17 PM Re: Ball surfacing question
82Boat69
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 458
A/S/L: 69/M/California
What's the length of the oil pattern? Where are you targeting at the arrows? At 40 feet?

Approximate ball speed? Approximate axis rotation?
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197793 - Today at 06:25 PM Re: Ball surfacing question
djp1080
High Roller

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 304
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
I tend to like flippy balls I guess, but I picked up a Torrent and it's not flippy even with the layout 50 x 3 3/8 x 30.
Have two Hy-Roads, but no pearls. Use Reacta Shine on them and they just work.
Perhaps after you took the polish off and went down in the finish you might want to put polish back on it. That might do the trick for you.
Wonder if you're throwing it slower than before along with plenty of revs.
Good luck!

