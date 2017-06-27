Sponsored Links







Ball surfacing question





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 442

I have a Storm Hy-road Pearl that I'm trying to make less flippy. I had it taken down to 2000 grit so as to try to take some of the energy out of the ball before it hits the back end. I now have a harder time getting the ball through the front ball of the lanes, it tries to grab right away off my hand. Additional, it still flips hard on the back end.



Would it be worth while to try taking the ball down further and adding polish to help it get past the heads? Or will the polish negate the sanding efforts?

Thoughts?



Thoughts? _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

82Boat69

Team USA Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 458

What's the length of the oil pattern? Where are you targeting at the arrows? At 40 feet?

Approximate ball speed? Approximate axis rotation?



Approximate ball speed? Approximate axis rotation? _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

djp1080

High Roller



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 304

A/S/L: 70/m/IL I tend to like flippy balls I guess, but I picked up a Torrent and it's not flippy even with the layout 50 x 3 3/8 x 30.

Have two Hy-Roads, but no pearls. Use Reacta Shine on them and they just work.

Perhaps after you took the polish off and went down in the finish you might want to put polish back on it. That might do the trick for you.

Wonder if you're throwing it slower than before along with plenty of revs.

Good luck!

