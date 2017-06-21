#197786 - 08:15 AM Re: Getting closer..... Re: goobee] W9JAB





https://youtu.be/7-xqwHG1hmE



I found this in the link above,



Quote: Bob Leffert had the first shot at 300 when he shot 296 in

March 1923. In a touch of folklore, Bob threw that ball

to a watery grave in the Wildcat Creek a number of

weeks later. Bob just couldnt seem to throw strikes with

that ball anymore. He thought he had used them all up in

his 300 game.



McHenry Rec. (were I bowl) is on the east side of the Fox river,

most of us cross the bridge on the way home,

I do believe there's more then one ball

that's been tossed over

