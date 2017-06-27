Lane Machine Breakdowns

Sponsored Links







Our THS has not been the same for 4 weeks. Week 1 of bowling was the normal house shot. The next week a noticeable change very dry with a lot of complaints from bowlers. Week 3 oiled with an older machine. Lane man said the other one broke last week. This time it was like a reverse blocks outside of 5 being out of bounds.. This week again oiled differently again. This time a noticeable visual difference. No longer the usual BOWLMOR 24" start of the oil but more like 6-8 in.I was asssured this time that this pattern is it until they start using a brand new machine in a couple of weeks. I have bowled near or above average each week so it was no big deal but it sure put my team mates in a FUNK. I wonder what it is going to be like in a couple weeks. I do hope they keep the stat of the oil at 6.



It was our Brunswick machine that broke. The older Kegel machine is being used now. I was told they are getting a new machine. I would be happy with the Kegel. It laid a good THS down last week. Spoke too soon. Back to the shot with outside out of 5 being out of bounds. Bring on the mew machine. This is it. Same this week. Kegel machine. I considered the outside shot was my A game. Since it was no longer there I was forced to move in and bowled well. As long as they are consistent I will be happy.

