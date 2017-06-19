Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197737 - 03:28 PM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF...... Re: goobee] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 251

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 251A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Well golf is under a very similar attack.



The property is being eyeballed by developers for housing

Property taxes are oppressive.

The "Green tree huge-rs" do not like the herbicides and pesticides.

So greens fees go up and number players go down.

But as long as we have smart phones, you can always play "candy crush" The property is being eyeballed by developers for housingProperty taxes are oppressive.The "Green tree huge-rs" do not like the herbicides and pesticides.So greens fees go up and number players go down.But as long as we have smart phones, you can always play "candy crush" _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197771 - 03:55 PM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF...... Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 441

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 441A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California





I bowled at Bowlium Lanes in Montclair, CA for the first time last night. Great old house with retro look. It's not in the best part of town but it's still up and running with 32 lanes, a Pro Shop , bar and a restaurant (not so good food, bleah).



Edited by goobee ( 03:57 PM ) _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197776 - 12:26 PM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF...... Re: goobee] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1286

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1286A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA I used to take students there (I work up in Claremont) and used to hook my white-dot off the lane! LOL



Evidently, according to a friend, they have really upped their game lately. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #197777 - 01:54 PM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF...... Re: W9JAB] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9450

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9450A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Originally Posted By: W9JAB

The "Green tree huge-rs" do not like the herbicides and pesticides.

[size:14pt][b]The "Green tree huge-rs" do not like the herbicides and pesticides.



It's been over 40 years since I had worms in my peaches. Now I get earwigs in lettuce, and bugs in potatoes.



Give me the pesticides any day. I won't do organic, sorry. It's been over 40 years since I had worms in my peaches. Now I get earwigs in lettuce, and bugs in potatoes.Give me the pesticides any day. I won't do organic, sorry. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #197780 - 12:48 AM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF...... Re: mmalsed] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 441

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 441A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Originally Posted By: mmalsed I used to take students there (I work up in Claremont) and used to hook my white-dot off the lane! LOL



Evidently, according to a friend, they have really upped their game lately.



mmalsed: Do you bowl any of the tournament clubs such as ABT or ABTA (now xframe)? Maybe we can hook up and bowl a squad with a beer or two? mmalsed: Do you bowl any of the tournament clubs such as ABT or ABTA (now xframe)? Maybe we can hook up and bowl a squad with a beer or two? _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197787 - 11:46 AM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF...... Re: goobee] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1286

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1286A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA You know, I've considered it but have never made the leap. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #197788 - 09:24 PM Re: Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF...... Re: mmalsed] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 441

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Team USA ContenderRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 441A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California Originally Posted By: mmalsed You know, I've considered it but have never made the leap.



If you decide to try one, keep in mind that ABT goes with THS and ABTA (now xframe) lays down sport patterns. If you decide to try one, keep in mind that ABT goes with THS and ABTA (now xframe) lays down sport patterns. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)

15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel