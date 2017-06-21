BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197744 - 06/21/17 11:47 PM Getting closer.....
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I was in the groove with the front 9 and then I tugged the next shot. ARGH!!!!

https://youtu.be/7-xqwHG1hmE

A few weeks later, I strung the front 10 but left a wobbly 10-pin on the 11th ball.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197753 - 06/24/17 08:42 AM Re: Getting closer..... [Re: goobee]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1045
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Nice going to get there goobee. I got the front 9 a couple of weeks only to leave a 9 pin on a good shot in the 10th. I rather miss and leave a single pin on a good shot than totally blow it on a bad shot.
_________________________
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





#197759 - 06/24/17 07:30 PM Re: Getting closer..... [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
That first 300 has been elusive for me. I don't need a handful, just one will do nicely. thumbsup


Edited by goobee (06/24/17 07:31 PM)
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#197760 - 06/24/17 07:44 PM Re: Getting closer..... [Re: goobee]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 457
A/S/L: 69/M/California
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197772 - 06/25/17 07:56 PM Re: Getting closer..... [Re: goobee]
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 406
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
I'm not sure how I missed this post. Congratulations on putting some strings together. You'll get that first one soon.

It sure felt good to get my first out of the way. I'll be getting the ring in about a month or so.

Funny thing for me is, since that day I haven't had a good string since. My average is staying up but the high games don't happen as often now.

My timing and rhythm is more consistent now than ever before.

Keep practicing and it'll come around.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

#197782 - Today at 12:59 AM Re: Getting closer..... [Re: goobee]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Thanks Bill. What's funny is, when I missed on the 10th ball, I was a little nervous.

A few weeks later time when I strung 9, I wasn't even thinking when I got to 11. I thought, is this 10 or 11? Mentally, I was not keeping track. I wasn't anxious at all when threw the 11th ball. A nice arc to the pocket which left a wobbly 10-pin.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#197784 - Today at 06:41 AM Re: Getting closer..... [Re: goobee]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9450
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nice going goobee.

Couple weeks ago, I had the back 8 and the front 7 of the next game. That's 12, isn't it in there somewhere?
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#197785 - Today at 08:07 AM Re: Getting closer..... [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 457
A/S/L: 69/M/California
That's 15. A Varipapa 300 for sure! According to Andy, any 12 in a row was a 300 :-) 15 in a row is actually 3 Varipapa 300's :-)
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 65 x 5 x 65 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197786 - Today at 08:15 AM Re: Getting closer..... [Re: goobee]
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 251
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.

https://youtu.be/7-xqwHG1hmE

I found this in the link above,

Quote:
Bob Leffert had the first shot at 300 when he shot 296 in
March 1923. In a touch of folklore, Bob threw that ball
to a watery grave in the Wildcat Creek a number of
weeks later. Bob just couldnt seem to throw strikes with
that ball anymore. He thought he had used them all up in
his 300 game.


McHenry Rec. (were I bowl) is on the east side of the Fox river,
most of us cross the bridge on the way home,
I do believe there's more then one ball
that's been tossed over
the bridge. livid
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

