BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » 900 Global Honey Badger
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197781 - Today at 12:52 AM Re: 900 Global Honey Badger ***** [Re: W9JAB]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 440
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: W9JAB

The size can't changed, so are they pumped up with air?


There have been many occasions I wished my ball was just a little bit bigger and I would have picked up that friggin' 10-pin. Pump that sucker up! rotfl
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
by mmalsed - 34 minutes 21 seconds ago
Getting closer.....
by W9JAB - Today at 08:15 AM
Top 10 Bowling Balls Since 2005 (Balls 1  5)
by goobee - Today at 01:23 AM
900 Global Honey Badger
by goobee - Today at 12:52 AM
Kegel's new Hololens coaching aid.
by goobee - Today at 12:36 AM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 6-24 "Good Luck with That"
by Brownswick - Yesterday at 02:57 PM
Future of bowling
by BOSStull - 06/25/17 03:48 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by Richie V. - 06/25/17 11:17 AM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 06/24/17 01:24 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by BOSStull - 06/24/17 07:03 AM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 6-17-2017 "TEAM SHOWDOWN"
by W9JAB - 06/22/17 08:54 AM
Frozen rope with a twist
by 82Boat69 - 06/19/17 03:45 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.