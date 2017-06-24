BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Kegel's new Hololens coaching aid.
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197752 - 06/24/17 08:20 AM Kegel's new Hololens coaching aid.
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1045
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
_________________________
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197756 - 06/24/17 02:35 PM Re: Kegel's new Hololens coaching aid. [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 435
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
So this is a VR goggle then? You're basically bowling a video game it seems.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Weak)
15lbs Columbia 300 Antics (Agg)

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#197758 - 06/24/17 04:44 PM Re: Kegel's new Hololens coaching aid. [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1045
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: goobee
So this is a VR goggle then? You're basically bowling a video game it seems.



Microsoft HoloLens
_________________________
Average 211
HG 300, HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/





Top
#197773 - 06/25/17 08:01 PM Re: Kegel's new Hololens coaching aid. [Re: BOSStull]
BowlerBill Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 406
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
That's very interesting and should help us practice.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#197775 - Yesterday at 12:24 PM Re: Kegel's new Hololens coaching aid. [Re: BOSStull]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1285
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Difference - it's Augmented Reality and not Virtual Reality. Virtual is entirely its own thing while Augmented Reality takes and adds things, overlays them, on top of reality.

so the guides are just two planes added to the real situation - you can see that you're lined up and you can watch your ball go down the lane and see if you actually do what you think you're doing. smile

Really neat stuff! smile
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 6-24 "Good Luck with That"
by Brownswick - Yesterday at 02:57 PM
Private-Equity Firm Atairos Buys Bowlmor AMF......
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 01:54 PM
Kegel's new Hololens coaching aid.
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:24 PM
900 Global Honey Badger
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 09:46 AM
Getting closer.....
by BowlerBill - 06/25/17 07:56 PM
Future of bowling
by BOSStull - 06/25/17 03:48 PM
Summer Leagues 2017 thread
by Richie V. - 06/25/17 11:17 AM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 06/24/17 01:24 PM
Lane Machine Breakdowns
by BOSStull - 06/24/17 07:03 AM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 6-17-2017 "TEAM SHOWDOWN"
by W9JAB - 06/22/17 08:54 AM
Frozen rope with a twist
by 82Boat69 - 06/19/17 03:45 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 06/18/17 02:21 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.